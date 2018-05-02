Tata Nexon AMT Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 9.41 Lakh (Ex-Delhi)

Tata Motors has announced the launch of Nexo HyprDrive Self – Shift Gears (S-SG), also known as the Nexon AMT. With the introduction of the Tata NEXON Hyprdrive S-SG, Tata Motors has branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while all the AMT variants from the company will be now be termed as Self- Shift Gears (S-SG).

Launched at a starting price of INR. 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), for the petrol variant and INR. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), for the diesel variant, the Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG, as claimed by the company, is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – Eco, City and Sport).

Sporting the all-new Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof option, the Tata Nexon AMT is equipped with an intelligent transmission controller, which includes features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off; helping optimize the automatic gearshifts to provide best power output during overtaking maneuvers or quick acceleration requirements.

In addition to providing a clutch-free drive experience, the car comes with features like Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function, making the car high on convenience. While the Smart Hill Assist prevents the Nexon from rolling-back on uphill drives during bumper-to- bumper traffic, the Crawl function comes into play during slow moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator. Further adding to the convenience is the wearable PEPS Key, which will allow customers to wear their car key smartly as a wristband and enjoy hassle-free access and ignition of the Nexon.

The Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG comes equipped with safety features such as dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels. Another highlight of the model is a 6.5 inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and an eight speaker system from Harman-Kardon.

Along with the launch of Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG, Tata Motors has announced the launch of its online car customization platform for the Nexon known as the Imaginator. The Imaginator is a platform that offers the flexibility to a user to enhance the look of his/her car by visualising and adding the required accessories. This platform also offers online accessories purchase.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that their focus is to introduce products and services that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for India’s traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency. With the introduction of the Hyprdrive S-SG in the Nexon, they aim to tap a larger market and increase their market share in not only the Compact SUV segment but also in the AMT segment. Additionally, understanding the growing need for personalization among Indian customers, they are introducing ‘Imaginator’, their online platform to visualize and customize the Nexon.