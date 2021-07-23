Tata Nexon Dark Edition- Finally A Black Nexon!

The Tata Nexon is one of the highest selling models in Tata’s line up. The BS6 Nexon and Nexon EV have been well received by customers thanks to their VFM quotient. The Tata Nexon didn’t come with a black colour since launch and many customers have tried getting their Nexon wrapped to black colour from the aftermarket. Tata has finally given the Nexon a black colour in the form of Nexon dark edition and we’re going to take a look at the additional enhancements in this new edition.

Dark edition treatment

The Nexon dark edition gets new Charcoal black 16 inch alloy wheels . The exterior also gets Sonic silver highlights and granite black exterior cladding. The front fenders get the #dark mascot on them. The interior gets black theme with premium leatherette upholstery and perforations on the seats and the door trims. There is also a tri arrow theme present on the dashboard panel, black leatherette seats and the door trims. The front headrests get #dark emblem embroidered on them. The Nexon dark edition receives a puncture kit as well. The Nexon dark edition will be available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel variants. The Tata Nexon dark edition starts at ₹10.40 lakhs.

Tata Nexon: a quick recap

The Tata Nexon was recently updated with new 16 inch alloy wheels. The update also deleted the physical buttons below the infotainment system. The Tata Nexon comes with a turbocharged 1.2 litre 3 cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5 litre diesel produces 110hp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines get an option of 6 speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Nexon gets features like sunroof, projector headlamps with DRLs, TPMS, climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with android auto and apple carplay, multi drive modes, Harman sound system, IRA connected car technology, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, dual airbags and cruise control. The Nexon goes up against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 to name a few.