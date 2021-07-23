Tata Harrier Dark Edition-The OG Dark Edition

Tata seems to have experimented a lot with the Harrier to increase its desirability. There was the Camo edition which featured a military green paint job and who can forget the original Harrier dark edition. The popularity of the Harrier dark edition led them giving the dark treatment to their entire line up( except the Safari sadly). For the 2021 model year, the Harrier dark edition gets some new addition over the previous iteration. Lets take a look at the updates.

Dark edition treatment

The Harrier dark edition gets Oberon black colour with a deep blue tinge. It also gets 18inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The front fender gets #dark badging and the front headrests get the same emblem stitched on them. The interior gets a dark theme with Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery which carries tri-arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. The Harrier dark edition also receives a puncture kit. The Harrier dark edition will be available in the XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims. The Harrier dark edition starts at ₹18.04 lakhs.

Tata Harrier: a quick recap

In 2020, the Harrier received a heavy update and in its current iteration, the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine now makes 70 PS of power and 350 NM of torque. Another new addition was the panoramic sunroof which comes with 3 user-friendly switches and rain-sensing closure. The ORVMs are now smaller in size because the older ones were a tad too big and hampered visibility. Based on Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier comes out as a handsome car that boasts of some class-leading features. Tata borrowed the DNA from Land Rover to develop the Harrier and it definitely shows as it gets different terrain response modes too and is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform.

It also comes with driving modes that change the overall characteristics of the car depending on the mode chosen. Harrier doesn’t fall short in the feature list either as it comes with a host of connectivity options which include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with integrated voice recognition which takes care of navigation, music, phone calls among many other things. Other features which increase the overall comfort and convenience include 6-way powered driver seat, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear AC vents and 28 utility spaces.