Tata Motors To Showcase 4 Global Unveils, 14 Commercial And 12 Passenger Vehicles At Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors will begin the year 2020 blazing all guns. The carmaker has announced that it will commence the introduction of its all-new BSVI range of products with passenger vehicles, starting from January 2020. In addition to that, Tata Motors will showcase 4 global unveils, 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Motors has entered its 75th year in 2020 with a rich legacy and is looking to build a sustainable future by providing aspirational, innovative mobility solutions for a connected India. This intent will be represented as the theme at the Tata Motors’ pavilion at the Expo. The four global unveils could include the Tata H2X micro SUV, which was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show last year. It could be joined the Gravitas (7-seater Harrier), the facelifted Nexon, the facelifted Tigor and Tiago, the BS6 Harrier and the Altroz electric hatchback.

Tata Motors is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across Commercial, Passenger and Electric Vehicles, to enable the extended digital eco-system of its customers. To leverage the Shared mobility ecosystem, Tata Motors will be providing innovative solutions in people and goods transport and work to provide the safest range of vehicles to set new industry benchmarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 – Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is – Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BSVI ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”

In addition to product showcases, the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2020 has been conceptualised and designed to provide visitors with an interactive experience. With the help of an engaging digital interface, customers visiting the hall will indulge in games and stand a chance to win an exciting experience. As part of its sustainability mission, the company has also taken steps like going paperless and increased the green cover at the pavilion. Keeping the growing start-up culture in mind, Tata Motors will use this platform to also crowdsource and engage with the start-up communities.

For the BSVI transition, the company’s state-of-the-art ‘Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center’ at its Engineering Research Center (ERC) Pune, has played a key role in engineering, testing and developing powertrain solutions for its product portfolio, including comprehensive electrification. Rather than limiting the scope to only emission migration, the company has streamlined its portfolio with enhanced features, offering enhanced performance and added value enhancers for the benefit of the customers. The company is ready with its entire range of drivetrain combinations, including gasoline, diesel & CNG engines with manual, automatic and automated-manual transmissions for BSVI emission norms.

Talking about the transition, Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors said, “The Tata Motors team has tirelessly worked towards a seamless transition to the BSVI regime. With the customer at the centre of our plans, we have designed & engineered our products keeping in mind the duty cycles and growing aspirations. From January 2020 onwards we will be introducing over 100 lead models with over 1000 variants. These will cover options of powertrain combinations, body styles, chassis configurations plus technologies imbibing connected, electric, shared and safety. Significant front loading of activities, use of digital product development tools and early involvement of globally reputed technology & supplier partners has helped us to accelerate the portfolio migration.”