Tata Nexon Electric – All You Need To Know

Among homegrown manufacturers, Tata Motors has become the first carmaker to introduce a modern, practical and proper electric vehicle by introducing the Nexon EV. The first “Made in India” all-electric SUV will be launched in the coming weeks and is a vehicle which can rival international examples like the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV. To be priced between INR 15 – 17 lakh upon introduction, here are five things you should know about the Nexon electric.

Powertrain

Like all latest electric vehicles, the Tata Nexon EV employs an FWD setup and its 30.2 kWh battery pack is liquid-cooled, dust and waterproof and meets IP67 standards. Its permanent-magnet AC motor develops 129 PS. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling the Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The battery pack is placed underneath the vehicle body, giving the SUV a centre of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring the Nexon EV handles better than its ICE-powered siblings. The Nexon EV offers two drive modes – DRIVE & SPORT. It also features regenerative braking to charge the battery while coasting, Hill Ascent & Descent Assist and Smart Regen with Creep feature to tackle congested city traffic with ease.

Styling

Compared to the existing Nexon, the Nexon EVs styling has been tweaked to be in line with the carmaker’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The redesigned front gets a new grille, differently-designed headlights and bumper, and the new fascia previews the updated, ICE-powered facelifted Nexon which will be revealed in 2020.

Features

The Nexon EV’s batteries promise a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the batteries can replenish 80% of their capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point. A connected vehicle, the Nexon EV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect App enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features. On the inside, the layout is similar to the existing ICE-powered Nexon, and there’s a 7 inch Harman infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new steering wheel which looks great and a semi-digital instrument console.

Warranty

Like the Kona and the ZS EV, the Nexon EV will offer a standard warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on its battery & motor.

Colours, Variants And Availability

The Nexon EV retains all its learnings from the Nexon Global NCAP rating and comes with class-leading safety features. The car has been rigorously tested across 1 million kms across the toughest terrains in India, covering high altitudes, unpaved roads, steep gradients and under extreme weather conditions. The all-new Nexon EV can be pre-booked for an amount of Rs 21,000 starting December 20, 2019, either through the company’s official website or through select authorized dealers. Available in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2-tone) and XM (in single tone), the Nexon EV will be offered in three colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.