Tata Motors Teases the 45x’s Name with a Riddle

Currently, Tata’s portfolio in our country lacks a premium-level hatchback. However, at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, the carmaker showcased this beautiful concept car, kept behind a glass wall, called the 45X. This concept car showcased the new Impact 2.0 design philosophy of Tata and ever since then, we’ve been waiting for the actual car to come out. Not too long ago, we also started seeing some spy shots of this hatchback, which looked production ready in the images. Tata Motors has now teased the name of this car to its Instagram followers with a riddle, have a look.

‘Inspired from an agile seabird that soars over miles with minimal efforts.’ So we are looking for a sea bird that starts with an ‘A’ and has a six letter long name. Let us look at the possibilities – could it be Aquila or Auklet or Altroz or Auklet? Right now, it could be anybody’s guess and we will have to wait for sometime before we know for sure. Tata will be unveiling the car at the upcoming Geneva Motor show where this hatchback will share space with 3 other new cars from Tata, including an all-electric vehicle.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation

Going by the differences between the concept and production version of the Harrier SUV, the production-spec 45X hatchback would be quite a neat looking car. Probably the best looking in the segment. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines from the Nexon can be expected to make their way underneath the bonnet of this hatchback. The petrol motor is tuned to produces 110 PS/170 Nm and the oil burner is tuned for 110 PS/260 Nm in the compact SUV. The engines would be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard but an AMT gearbox could also be offered as an option. While you guess the name of the car, do have a look at this image gallery of the H5X concept car.