Yamaha Bikes Prices And Specifications

Yamaha is a brand that has been quite popular in India, that too across generations. Known to offer the best, precision engineered bikes in the market, Yamaha has become a household name in our country. The most expensive bike offered by Yamaha, the YZF-R1 comes in at INR 20.39 Lakh and at the other end of the spectrum, the Saluto RX comes in at INR 52,000. Yamaha also offers a range of scooters in our market, which offers the ease of zipping in and around in traffic without having to worry about the clutch pedal. The whole range of scooter of the brand received an update not too long ago which endowed them with a crucial safety aid, UBS or Unified braking system. The most expensive scooter offered by Yamaha, the Yamaha Ray ZR comes in at INR 56,698. Here is a list of bikes that Yamaha is currently offering in India with their prices.

Yamaha Bikes List Yamaha Bike Type Price (INR – Ex-Showroom Delhi) Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Yamaha YZF-R1 Super Bike 20.39 Lakh 998cc 200PS @ 13,500rpm 112.4Nm @ 11,500rpm Yamaha MT-09 Super Bike 10.55 Lakh 847cc 115PS @ 10,000rpm 87.5Nm @ 8,500rpm Yamaha YZF-R3 Bike 3.49 Lakh 321cc 42PS @ 10,750rpm 29.6Nm @ 9,000rpm Yamaha Fazer 25 Bike 1.43 Lakh 249cc 20.9PS @ 8000rpm 20Nm @ 6000rpm Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Bike 1.39 Lakh 155cc 19.3PS @ 10,000rpm 14.7Nm @ 8500rpm Yamaha FZ 25 Bike 1.33 Lakh 249cc 20.9PS @ 8000rpm 20.0N.m @ 6000rpm Yamaha YZF-R15S Bike 1.17 Lakh 149cc 16.58PS @ 8500rpm 15Nm @ 7,500rpm Yamaha FZS-FI Bike 97,000 149cc 13.2PS @ 8000rpm 12.8Nm @ 6,000rpm Yamaha FZ-FI Bike 95,000 149cc 13.2PS @ 8000rpm 12.8Nm @ 6,000rpm Yamaha Fazer FI Bike 89,643 149cc 13.2PS @ 8000rpm 12.8Nm @ 6000rpm Yamaha SZ RR Version 2.0 Bike 69,303 149cc 12.1PS @ 7500rpm 12.8Nm @ 6000rpm Yamaha Saluto 125 Bike 60,500 125cc 8.3PS @ 7000rpm 10.1Nm @ 4500rpm Yamaha Ray ZR Scooter 56,698 113cc 7.2PS @ 7500rpm 8.1Nm @ 5000rpm Yamaha Alpha Scooter 55,730 113cc 7.2PS @ 7500rpm 8.1Nm @ 5000rpm Yamaha Fascino Scooter 55,193 113cc 7.2PS @ 7,500rpm 8.1Nm @ 5000rpm Yamaha Saluto RX Bike 52,000 110cc 7.5PS @ 7000rpm 8.5Nm @ 4500rpm Yamaha Ray Z Scooter 51,417 113cc 7.2PS @ 7,500rpm 8.1Nm @ 5000rpm

Yamaha YZF-R1

Born for the track, the YZF-R1 or affectionately called the R1 is a superbike built for the road and track. Equipped with a host of features like a quick shifter, traction control, ABS and everything else you can imagine, the R1 uses clever cross-plane technology to obtain low-end torque. This bike comes with a 993cc, 4-cylinder engine and is the most expensive bike offered by the Japanese manufacturer in our market.

Yamaha MT-09

The flagship street bike from Yamaha in the Indian market has been launched very recently. With the looks of a transformer and a unique triple cylinder engine, this bike would appeal to people who are looking for ‘hyper naked’ bike. This bike comes with an 847cc triple cylinder engine and some cool looking paint options.

Yamaha YZF-R3

A fun, yet, the fast motorcycle that you can ride every day, the R3 is currently the only twin-cylinder Yamaha offering in our market. Built around a diamond frame, this bike is inspired by its elder sibling, the R1 and gets the same race track pedigree. The twin cylinder, 300cc motor has just enough juice to keep you excited on the road without the heating issues seen on other higher capacity bikes.

Yamaha Fazer 25

This faired option with a meaty 250cc motor. This bike is capable to handle long rides and your city commute, both with ease and poise. Making the bike better is a dual channel ABS system which Yamaha added to this bike last month.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

This baby super sports bike is the perfect bike for beginners. With looks and design inspired the big boy Yamaha R1, the R15 offers superbike dynamics with a forgiving engine. The bike is now in its third generation of production in the Indian market.

Yamaha FZ 25

Equipped with a grunty quarter litre engine, the FZ 25 offers additional power and is more suited for touring than the regular FZ. Yamaha recently updated this motorcycle with ABS, making it a better overall package.

Yamaha YZF-R15S

The YZF-R15S is essentially the second generation of the R15 but with a single seat instead of the dual step seat. The bike was made after Yamaha received feedback on how the raised pillion seat caused discomfort to pillion riders in India.

Yamaha FZS-FI

Launched recently, the FZS-FI is a street bike which has been built tough. The muscular looks when paired with the special paint schemes that come with the S variant make this one of the best looking street bikes in the Indian market.

Yamaha FZ-FI

The third generation FZ went on sale last month with the FZS-FI. Equipped with a better, fuel injected engine, the FZ-FI comes with a front disc brake and single-channel ABS as standard. The bike also comes with an LED headlight and a beefy 140 section rear tyre.

Yamaha Fazer FI

The first Fazer to hit the Indian market, this is essentially the faired version of the older Yamaha FZ. The fairing on the bike has been designed to give the bike good aerodynamic efficiency and wind blast away from the rider.

Yamaha SZ RR Version 2.0

Yamaha’s premium commuter motorcycle, the SZ RR is now in its second generation of production. Hitting a perfect balance between power delivery and fuel efficiency, this bike is for people who want to make their commute to work much more interesting.

Yamaha Saluto 125

Not many people know that Yamaha has been selling this bike. The Saluto 125 is an economical cruiser which aims to provide good fuel economy while transporting two people in comfort. The bike now comes with UBS technology as well.

Yamaha Ray ZR

A funky scooter, the Ray ZR is aimed towards the younger customer and comes with quite some kit to attract them. The apron mounted headlight looks neat and the front end event gets a disc brake.

Yamaha Alpha

This scooter from Yamaha comes with a rather sophisticated design and scores high on practicality. Yamaha even offers this scooter with a front disc brake for better braking performance.

Yamaha Fascino

The fashionable motorcycle in Yamaha’s portfolio, the Fascino is quite a looker. Taking design cues from the fashion industry the Fascino is a bike for those who want to travel in style.

Yamaha Ray Z

A sporty, yet sophisticated scooter, the Ray Z is a scooter that marks the entry point in the Yamaha scooter stable. The Apron mounted headlight is done nice and in a different manner when compared with the funky Ray ZR.

Yamaha Saluto RX

The entry level bike in the Yamaha stable, the Saluto RX presents itself as an entry-level commuter bike. Tipping the scales at a mere 98 kg, the Saluto RX is probably the lightest bike on sale at this point of time.

