Toyota Opens Second Driving School in the State of Kerala

Toyota India has scaled up its road safety initiative by opening a new driving school in Palakkad, Kerala. This would be the twelfth Toyota driving school in India and the second in the state. The aim of this program is to make our roads safer by inculcating safe driving habits from the moment new drivers start learning, Toyota plans to have 50 such schools in the country by 2020. Having trained 6,000 new drivers to date, Toyota is in pursuance of its safety mission, ‘Safest Car with Safest Driver’.

Handled by Toyota dealer, Amana Toyota, this school has a designated curriculum covering vast points to make you road worthy. The curriculum will be a comprehensive driver training program that will boast of high quality, practical and futuristic training models like the driver simulator mechanism which is expected to deliver the “Etios Experience”. To make this experience as realistic as possible, Toyota has incorporated features like Instrument Panel (IP), Steering, and Seats of an actual Etios car. The curriculum will comprehensively cover the following topics:

Traffic management, rules and discipline Safe and right driving concepts Manners and responsibilities of a driver Simulation of driving on a real vehicle before getting onto the road All aspects of practical driving on the road Driving on various road and climate conditions Know your car – Basic maintenance and repairs Emergency handling Systematic evaluation and feedback

Commenting on the launch of Toyota Driving School, Mr E.K.P. Abdul Jabbar – Dealer Principal – Amana Toyota said, “It is our honour to collaborate with Toyota in their continuous efforts to ensure safer cars and safer road behaviour in the country. We are confident that Toyota’s world-class know-how, professional trainers and a comprehensive curriculum would be able to inculcate a safer and cautious driving behaviour amongst the people in our city towards achieving the ultimate safety mission of zero accidents.”

Sharing his views on Toyota Kirloskar’s safety initiative, Mr N. Raja – Deputy Managing Director – Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In our continuous efforts to inculcate responsible road behaviour and instil road safety as a habit among commuters, we are delighted to launch our second driving school in the state of Kerala. Human error happens to be one of the single largest cause for the alarming rate of road accidents and casualties in India and setting up good quality driving schools is one of the best solutions to address this severe issue. We, at Toyota, follow an integrated safety approach with Safe Cars, Safe Drivers and Safe Environment.