Tata Motors’ SOUL Announces A Trip To The Highest Motorable Road

The SOUL (SUV Owners United League) brotherhood of Tata Motors has announced the commencement of the “Iconic Ladakh Drive, Mountain Trail, Spiti-Ladakh.” One of the most sought after drive of the calendar, the SOUL members are all set to experience the unparalleled beauty of Pangong Tso & Panamik coupled with an adventurous drive across Khardund La – one of the highest motorable mountain pass located at 17,500+ feet. During the drive, the members will also get a chance to visit the ancient monasteries in Kaza & Nubra Valley. This drive will be flagged off on the 13th of July and will conclude on 25th July 2019.

To be flagged off from Chandigarh, 31 participants will take part in the drive. Participants will drive in a convoy of 11 Tata SUVs, designed to give the Tata SUV owners an experience of a lifetime. The new Harrier SUV too, will be a part of this convoy. These adventure seekers will get a chance to drive more than 1,600 kilometres, along the breath-taking, scintillating landscapes of Himachal Pradesh to the Land of the mystic Lamas – Ladakh, through mesmerizing valleys & lakes of Spiti. Their driving mettle will have to be in top form as they drive on one of the most challenging dirt roads of the region and make bonds for a lifetime.

Speaking about the Iconic event, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Since its beginning, the SOUL events have been a unique adventure for its members. The SOUL platform offers specially curated drives & experiences which are known to a very few. This edition, in particular, has been curated to provide our SOUL members with the toughest and the most challenging escapade as they take on the elements to get to the heart of the valley. With each passing edition, our number of participants has grown exponentially as the SOUL community forms everlasting bonds of Brotherhood. Accompanied by their fellow adventurers and Tata SUVs, this SOUL drive will give members a chance to visit some of the most incredible and uncharted areas in and around Ladakh.”