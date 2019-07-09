Tata Altroz Spied In Production Form, Launch Expected To Soon

Tata will be bringing the new Altroz to the premium hatchback segment in our market very soon. This car from Tata motors was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this year where it shared space with the new Buzzard, a 7-seater SUV based on the Harrier. While there is still time to the launch of the Buzzard in our market, Tata will be bringing the Altroz hatchback over rather soon. Ahead of the launch of this hatchback, we have some pictures of the car undergoing testing in what appears to be its production avatar. Going by the images, one can expect Tata to reveal the car soon.

In these spy images, we spot the car sporting a new shade of red. Until now we have seen the car sporting the signature gold shade and this colour of red is new. One can also spot the alloy wheels that will be offered with this sporty hatchback. The wheels sport a dual 4-spoke design, 16-inches in diameter and are wrapped in Goodyear tyres. Apart from that, spy shots we have seen earlier also confirm the presence of a free-floating type display and a digital instrument console. The infotainment screen can be expected to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and would perhaps come with JBL powered speakers.

Deriving its design from the 45X concept that we saw at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, the Altroz is indeed one of the best looking cars in its segment. Power shall come from a 1.2-litre petrol motor, shall be generating around 100 horsepower. The engine will be married with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard but to expect Tata to offer an optional AMT type automatic for more comfort. While there is no news on a diesel powerplant yet, we expect it to be not offered considering the upcoming BS – VI emission norms would make it quite pricey. However, an alternative to the petrol engine will be offered, in the form of an all-electric drivetrain, promising to deliver a range of 250 – 300 km on a single charge. To compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Volkswagen Polo, expect the price of the car to start from the INR 5.5 Lakh mark.