Mahindra Rolls Out 1 Millionth Vehicle From Each Of Its 3 Manufacturing Plants

Mahindra, recently crossed an important milestone, as it rolled out the 1 millionth vehicle from each of its 3 automotive manufacturing plants in Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar. With this milestone achieved, these 3 automotive manufacturing facilities will join the 1 million club along with the company’s Nashik and Kandivali plants.

Mahindra is a tough player in the Automotive sector, as it has its presence in almost every segment of the automobile industry from commercial vehicles (3 wheelers / light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles), utility vehicles, sports utility vehicles (from entry-level to premium SUVs), sedans and even electric vehicles. Mahindra’s Automotive plants and manufacturing facilities are fully equipped with Press Shops, Body Shops, CED Lines, Paint Shops and Assembly Lines, and many have won several awards since its inception.

Speaking on this milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This achievement is a significant moment in Mahindra’s automotive journey. It tangibly demonstrates our spirit of accepting no limits and the relentless effort put in by each of our people across the three manufacturing facilities. We are committed to the Make-in-India initiative and this millionth vehicle roll-out across three different facilities is a fine example of our manufacturing excellence and operational efficiency.”

According to Mr Vijay Kalra, Chief of Manufacturing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The state-of-the-art facilities and lean manufacturing processes at Chakan, Zaheerabad and Haridwar played pivotal roles in achieving this production milestone within our planned timelines. I am sure that this achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for all our plants in the future.”

Mahindra Group is a USD 20.7 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise by providing innovative mobility solutions, improving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering small communities. Mahindra is also the leader in producing utility vehicles, creating information technologies, provide financial services and vacation ownership in India. It is also one of the world’s largest tractor company, by volume and enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. The company is headquartered in India and has employed over 2,40,000 people from across 100 countries.