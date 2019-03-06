Tata Motors Showcases Customized Trucking Solutions For The E-Commerce Sector

As a country, we have lapped up app-based shopping in a big way. As a result, the e-Commerce sector is booming and Tata Motors has readied solutions, tailored for their logistical needs of the industry. The commercial vehicle manufacturer displayed a complete range of 13 fully built, ready-to-use vehicles, to meet the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the industry. The first ever end-to-end experiential expo for the e-Commerce Industry in Western India, exhibited a wide range of ready-to-use fully built solutions exclusively developed to meet every single application, cutting across hub-to-hub-to-spoke transportation and the end-to-end delivery requirements.

The e-Commerce Expo 2019 is being held at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Mumbai from 6th to 8th March 2019, whereby Tata Motors is showcasing some of the bestselling variants across SCV, ILCV and MHCV segments. Tata Motors has developed these fully built ready-to-use solutions after extensively researching the exacting requirements of the e-Commerce Industry, engaging with the top e-Commerce companies and their vendors involving their own design engineers and FBV team, by incorporating their requirements in the design and features as desired by them.

In this expo, Tata Motors has exhibited the versatility of the Tata Ace platforms suited for E-Commerce sector’s last mile delivery requirements through Ace Delivery Van for e-Commerce goods, Ace Zip panel van for e-Commerce packages and Super Ace Mint XPS for heavy goods transportation. The vehicles come with customized payloads and deck lengths to carry light goods like white goods to heavier loads like fruits, vegetables and auto parts. The insulated construction of the container in Super Ace Mint XPS allows for the temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods like milk/ milk products/ fruits & vegetables/ meat, etc.

For the hub-to-hub transportation requirements, a complete range of fully built solutions from the portfolio of MHCV has been showcased. These vehicles built exclusively for the e-Commerce Industry are customized with special advanced features catering to the special requirements. The 24 Ft refrigerated container on LPT 1613/52 and 32 Ft Refrigerated Container on LPT 2518/68 are well equipped to cater to the growing demand of the cold chain supplies like frozen foods, ice cream, dairy products, fruits & vegetables and pharma. The 31 Ft MS Container on SIGNA 2818/68 AMT vehicle combines the benefits of a ready-to-use truck equipped with advanced safety, security and surveillance features (like Anti Fuel Theft, Digital Locks, Reverse Parking and In-Container cameras, Load Sensors, Door Opening sensors), Automated Manual Transmission and Hill Start Aid delivering class-leading driving delight and comfort.

The 32 Ft MS Container on LPT 1618/68 Turbotronn powered by the future-ready TATA 5.0L 4 Cylinder Turbotronn engine is designed for excellent benefits on both Revenue and TCO aspects. These are suitable for transporting various goods like long haul E-commerce shipments, Auto Parts, Tyres, Agri products, White Goods, FMCG, Parcels & Courier. All these products are geared up to help the customer meet a challenging market environment through improved financial returns by a reduction in total cost of ownership and also ensuring driver comfort and driving safety.