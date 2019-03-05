Trending:
KTM Duke 250 ABS Launched In India
Home News Tata Altroz EV To Target A Range Of 250 – 300 Kilometres On A Single Charge

Tata Altroz EV To Target A Range Of 250 – 300 Kilometres On A Single Charge

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

It has been a day where Tata Motors has successfully created a buzz with all its new products at the Geneva Motor Show. Among them, the Tata Altroz EV reserved its spot as the carmaker’s all-electric offering in the future. Underpinned by the same ALFA platform which the conventionally powered Altroz is based upon, the Altroz EV is pretty similar in appearance to its non-electric version. However, in terms of styling, a 3D, Y-shaped pattern replaces the large air dam and the wheels are perhaps designed to harness the energy generated during braking to route it back to the battery.

Tata Altroz EV fascia

Touted as a premium Urban car, the Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor which will drive the wheels via a single speed gearbox. The battery size and power output are not known yet, however, Tata is targetting a charging time of 60 minutes for the battery to replenish 80% of its juice from dead.

Tata Altroz EV Rear

The manufacturer has also officially stated that with the Altroz EV, they are targetting a range of 250 – 300 kilometres, which is great for an Urban car. In terms of dimensions, the all-electric Altroz is 3988 mm long, 1754 mm wide, 1505 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2501 mm.

Tata Altroz EV side profile

The ALtroz EV will light up the road ahead with dual, ultra-slim LED headlamps and unlike the conventionally-powered car, the EV version will employ a black and beige theme for the upholstery. The absence of a central tunnel ensure the floor remains flat and replacing the traditional gear lever is a dial for fore and aft movement.

Tata Al (4)

AC vents are colour-coded to match the external paint and the fancy inside the cabin comes from the large infotainment screen which appears to have a borderless design and the fancy touch panel for the air-conditioner.

Tata Al (5)

The new flat-bottom steering wheel from the conventionally-powered Altroz has been carried over and so is the semi-analogue instrument cluster. We expect Tata Motors to make some announcement about the availability of the Altroz EV, once the conventionally-powered hatchback goes on sale in mid-2019. We’ll bring you more details about these new Tatas as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned!

 

News
,
 