Three Royal Enfields And A Bajaj Dominar Take The Hilarious Ramukaka Challenge

Every motorcycle engine has its unique characteristics. Be it the way the motor delivers power, how it sounds, and how smooth or otherwise it remains while it goes about its business. Most modern motorcycle engines though, are engineered and heavily tested to ensure that they offer optimum performance and remain vibration free throughout the rev range. Some motors still have this gruff nature which is appreciated by many and that trait also matches the persona of the machine. A silky-smooth motor though is what brings joy to the majority.

So someone thought it would be a good idea to put the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535, the Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Bajaj Dominar 400 through the Ramukaka challenge. Sounds hilarious right? It is if you look at the doll whose neck is really sensitive to any kind of movement. So the idea is to place the nodding doll on the fuel tank and crank the motor to observe which bike makes Ramukaka’s head go crazy.

The first motorcycle to take the test was the GT 535, which is one of RE’s biggest singles and for its known characteristics, makes the doll nod in a hilarious manner. The Himalayan happens to be the most surprising motorcycle in this test, and so does the Dominar 400, which now gets DOHC tech in the second-gen bike. However, the butter smooth performance of the Interceptor 650 shines real bright, even when the glossy and sloping surface of the tank could barely keep the doll in place.

As you watch the video, we are out testing the new-gen Bajaj Dominar 400, which gets more equipment, more power, a softer seat, USD front forks and a new digital display near its fuel tank lid. The motorcycle will be launched soon at a price which we expect to be slightly higher than the existing example. It will also be available in a new shade of Monster Green. On the other hand, Royal Enfield could also launch Scrambler-styled variants of the Classic 30 and 500 this month. We’ll bring you all the updates on these new motorcycles and comprehensive reviews real soon. Until then, stay tuned!

All credits to Justvish on YouTube