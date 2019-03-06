Volkswagen Has A New Address In Thane

German carmaker Volkswagen is on an expansion spree and after inaugurating a new dealership in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the brand opened another one in Thane. This new split facility is located at Cosmos Jewels, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West – 400615 and will offer Sales, Spares and Service. For all aspiring prospective customers looking to join the Volkswagen family, the facility also comprises of Das WeltAuto. that caters to pre-owned car buyers. The inauguration of Volkswagen Thane dealership will cover a total network of 117 showrooms, 115 workshops in 102 cities across India.

Under the able leadership of Mr Parth Modi, Director, Mody Auto Corp Pvt. Ltd., the over 33,000sq. ft. facility comprising of showroom and workshop is equipped with a 7 cars display (including Das WeltAuto.), 26 service bays along with adequate spare stocks. The team at Volkswagen Thane is professionally equipped and trained to assist customers with the buying and servicing of Volkswagen cars, which includes the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat.

The VW group is working on its India 2.0 project, where the brand’s next-gen products will feature heavy localisation, while still maintaining the quality standards VWs are known for. Sister brand Skoda will take the lead for this new approach towards the Indian market and local R&D will play a major role in the finalisation of products which cater to Indian tastes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “As we prepare ourselves for the next wave at Volkswagen with India 2.0, we’re focusing on strengthening our foundation in this region. With the inauguration of Volkswagen Thane, our aim to enhance accessibility for our customers thereby continue to extend a holistic car buying experience and offer our comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services to the entire Volkswagen family.”

Commenting on the Volkswagen India partnership in Thane, Mr Parth Modi, Director, Mody Auto Corp Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world-renowned standards of customer care and service.”