Tata Motors Rolls Out ‘Great Cars, Great Benefit’ Campaign

Rains would not be the only thing pouring down upon s this monsoon season. Tata Motors is celebrating this season with the rollout of the ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ campaign. Applicable to customers of the passenger vehicles of the brand, this campaign is now available across all Tata dealerships in the country. With the introduction of this campaign, the brand aims to boost customer morale and help build positive sentiments, showering irresistible offers this month, under this campaign. Moreover, in addition to the Great Cars, Great Benefits, Tata Motors has special offers in store for Government Employees, Corporates, Doctors and Teachers walking in dealerships, nationwide.

The ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ campaign will cover models such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Hexa and Safari Storme and will offer benefits up to Rs.86,000*, under the National Exchange Scheme, which will provide customers exchange bonus over and above their car valuation. Through this offer, one can avail exchange offer bonus of up to Rs.40,000*, depending on the model. The customers also stand a chance to win a 1gm gold coin worth Rs.3,500 or avail any other offer of the same value for bookings till 15th June.

Currently, the company is running high on the success of its latest SUV, the Harrier. One of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market, the Harrier is based on the same platform as the Discover Sport and uses a 2-litre diesel engine borrowed from the FCA group. Only available as a 5-seater for now, Tata will soon be introducing a 7-seater variant of the same. Apart from SUVs, Tata is also focussed on the hatchback segment. Their crossover hatchback, the Tiago NRG was recently endowed with an AMT type automatic gearbox for ease of driving. Moreover, the next launch from the brand is set to be a hatchback, that too in the premium segment. Dubbed the Altroz, this premium hatchback will be up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Volkswagon Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and so on when launched in the market later this year. Keep looking at this space for more updates and stay tuned for more.