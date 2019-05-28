Tata Tiago NRG AMT Launched At INR 6,19,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Tata recently launched the automatic gearbox option for the Tiago NRG, which is a crossover based on the Tiago hatchback. The car gets a few cosmetic changes compared to the standard Tiago which include smoked out headlamps, black cladding all across the exterior, blacked out roof, blacker out rearview mirrors and roof rails, along with a front skid plate. The Tiago NRG will rival the Ford Freestyle and the Maruti Suzuki Celario X. The new AMT gearbox will only be available in petrol and the prices start from INR 6,19,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The Tiago NRG stands 10mm higher than the standard Tiago hatchback, with an increased ground clearance of 180 mm that will help in easily manoeuvering bad roads. The car is aimed at a more younger and youthful audience that intends to go even where there are no roads. Its also nicknamed, “The Urban Toughroader” as it’s a vehicle that intends to encourage owners to go places they normally wouldn’t due to variation in terrain and limitations proposed by their cars itself. The NRG also comes covered in body cladding and skid plates to give it a more tough and rugged appeal, while keeping the undercarriage of the car safe.

Tata has given the car a completely black interior which is denim-inspired. The orange highlights on the interior and a 5-inch touchscreen by Harman that also comes with an offline navigation system add to the rather millennial appeal. To add to it’s “Tough Road-ability” as Tata calls it, the NRG’s powertrain has been specifically tuned to grant better driveability, while the suspension and ride height too has been enhanced.

Also Read: Ratan Tata Invests In Ola Electric Mobility As Part Of Series A Round Of Funding

In terms of safety and features, Tata has provided the NRG with a first in class 8-speaker sound system which is pretty rare for some premium cars too. When it comes to safety, the Tiago NRG gets dual airbags, ABS, Reverse Parking Assist, EBD and cornering stability as standard. The NRG also gets a rear wiper and follow me home headlamps to complete the safety package. The car is available in three colour options: Silver, Canyon Orange, and White. The NRG is equipped with the same engine options as the Tiago.