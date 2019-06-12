Third Generation Bentley Flying Spur Unveiled

Bentley is a brand that has become synonymous with style, luxury and speed. This iconic English car manufacturer has unveiled the third generation model of their luxury limousine, the Flying Spur. This new generation model just carries the name from its predecessor and has been designed from scratch, on the MSB platform. Bentley claims that despite being a cabin with all the amenities of a luxury limousine on offer, this car also offers driver engagement of a sports sedan. This implies that this generation model is not only meant to be driven around in but owners can also drive to places, in a rather engaging manner, a quality which not many cars in this segment are known to have.

Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain, the Flying Spur pushes the existing boundaries of refinement and attention to detail to create the finest super-luxury sports sedan ever built. The insides have gained in dimensions, thanks to an increase of 130 mm in the wheelbase of the car. Just like the new generation Continental GT, the Flying Spur too, comes with the unique rotating centre console with choice of a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, beautiful analogue dials or digital detoxifying veneer. Bentley will offer a multitude of hides and veneers to choose from to further enhance the interior space. Moreover, for the first time, three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts are used in a car.

On the exterior, this car will come with LED matrix headlights as standard, with unique cut-crystal effect detailing. A chrome sleeve has been added behind the cut element making them sparkle, even when not switched on. At the rear, wrap-around lamps utilise the familiar ‘B’ graphic and similar to the diamond knurling of the interior air vents. A choice of new 21-inch wheels are offered as standard, as well as the option of two unique 22-inch Mulliner Specifications. Another change seen on the outside is the inclusion of an electronically deployable and illuminated Flying B mascot.

As of now, Bentley will offer only one engine, their trademark, 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12. This motor is tuned to produce 626 bhp and a whopping 900 Nm of torque. Combined it with the standard all-wheel-drive system, and this car, which weighs nearly 2.5 tonnes, would accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph within 3.8 seconds and would go on to achieve a top speed of 333 kmph. Expect it to be offered in the Indian market by next year, where it would compete against the Rolls Royce Ghost.