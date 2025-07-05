Tata Motors Rolls Out First Harrier.ev from Pune Plant; Deliveries Begin July 2025 for India’s Most Powerful Electric SUV

Quick Overview:
- First Harrier.ev unit produced at Pune plant; deliveries begin mid-July 2025.
- Priced between ₹21.49 – ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom); bookings now open online.
- Comes in both QWD and RWD with Stealth Edition and 540° Surround View.
- 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and dual-motor 504 Nm setup in top trims.
Intro: If There Was Ever a Time to Buy an EV, This Might Be It
The electric revolution is officially in motion — and it just got a whole lot more exciting. On July 4, 2025, Tata Motors rolled out the very first unit of the Harrier.ev, the company’s most ambitious and capable electric SUV yet. Built at Tata’s state-of-the-art Pune facility, this landmark marks not just a production milestone, but the beginning of something game-changing for Indian EV enthusiasts.
With bookings now live and deliveries expected within 10-15 days, if you’ve been holding out for the perfect electric SUV — the wait might finally be over
Harrier.ev — Electrified & Elevated
Priced between ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Harrier.ev brings the familiar muscular design of the ICE Harrier but reimagined for the future. Available in Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configurations, the QWD variants come in Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless+, and Empowered trims. The RWD variant is reserved for the fully-loaded Empowered grade.
It rides on Tata’s acti.ev+ platform, developed to support top-tier EV tech, structural rigidity, and performance — and the result shows.
Performance Meets Practicality
Powering the top-spec Harrier.ev is a 75 kWh battery pack, paired with dual motors — delivering 156 bhp (front) and 235 bhp (rear). This setup churns out a combined 504 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. The standard variant offers a 65 kWh battery, with competitive range and punchy performance as well.
The Harrier.ev also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging — making it more than just a ride; it’s a power source.
Safety & Tech That Redefines the Segment
Safety has been a major highlight, with the Harrier.ev scoring a perfect 32/32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 45/49 in Child Occupant Protection from Bharat NCAP — earning it a 5-star safety rating.
Inside, it boasts a 14.5-inch Harman infotainment screen with Samsung Neo QLED tech, JBL’s 10-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, and the segment-first 540° Surround View System — yes, it even sees below the vehicle!
Styling That Turns Heads
Alongside four classy colors — Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey — Tata has also introduced the Stealth Edition. It’s dressed in matte black with blacked-out interiors, exuding serious attitude on the road.
Tata Harrier.ev Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Powertrain
|Dual Motor QWD / Single Motor RWD
|Battery Options
|65 kWh & 75 kWh
|Torque (Top Variant)
|504 Nm
|Acceleration (0–100 km/h)
|6.3 seconds
|Tech & Infotainment
|14.5″ Neo QLED Harman Display, JBL Dolby Atmos
|Camera & View
|540° Surround View (Segment-First)
|Safety
|5-Star Bharat NCAP, 7 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹21.49 – ₹30.23 lakh
|Delivery Timeline
|Begins mid-July 2025
Conclusion: India’s New EV Flagship Is Ready
The Tata Harrier.ev isn’t just another electric SUV — it’s a statement. With cutting-edge performance, bold styling, and a tech-packed cabin, it raises the bar for what Indian EVs can be. If the booking rush and first production roll-out are anything to go by, Tata’s newest flagship is about to charge up India’s SUV space like never before.