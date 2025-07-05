Phantom Dentelle: Rolls-Royce’s One-of-One Masterpiece Inspired by Lace and Love

4-Point Overview:
- A Love Letter on Wheels: Commissioned as a gift from a son to his father, the Phantom Dentelle carries deep emotional significance.
- Inspired by Couture Lace: The entire design takes cues from intricate handmade lace crafted on a rare ‘Leavers loom’.
- Embroidery as Art: With over 160,000 stitches and eight embroidery techniques, the Dentelle is a mobile embroidery gallery.
- Luxury to the Last Detail: Two-tone bespoke paint, Rose Gold touches, and Rolls-Royce’s legendary V12 engine round out the masterpiece.
Intro:
Rolls-Royce has always stood for more than just luxury — it’s about weaving emotion into every detail, turning each car into something truly personal. And with the Phantom Dentelle, they’ve gone beyond even that. Commissioned by a loving son as a gift for his father, this one-of-a-kind creation isn’t just a car — it’s a moving expression of love and elegance. Inspired by delicate couture lace and brought to life by Rolls-Royce’s Private Office in Dubai, the Dentelle is crafted not just with hands, but with heart.
A Rolling Tribute
This Phantom Dentelle isn’t just about luxury — it’s a deeply personal expression of love and beauty. Commissioned through Rolls-Royce’s Private Office in Dubai, the project’s inspiration came from a delicate piece of couture lace. That fabric’s soft pearl-like textures, floral patterns, and refined palette guided the design both inside and out.
Interior: The Gallery of Grace
The true showstopper is the dashboard — Rolls-Royce’s exclusive “Gallery” — which now houses over 160,000 stitches layered in eight embroidery techniques. Shades like Rose Gold, Sunrise, and Oatmeal weave together to form a botanical lace-inspired artwork. The Waterfall between the rear seats continues the theme with an additional 70,000 stitches. Even the speaker grilles are finished in Rose Gold, harmonizing with the embroidered interiors, Grace White leather, and monogrammed headrests.
Exterior: Subtle Sophistication
Outside, the Phantom Dentelle glows in a two-tone finish — Crystal over Arctic White and Crystal over Palais Nemasker Dawn, a bespoke shade made for the client alone. A hand-painted Sunrise coachline and pearl-tipped floral motif line the side. 22-inch fully polished disc wheels and a Rose Gold Spirit of Ecstasy complete the showpiece.
Quick Look at Phantom Dentelle Highlights
|Feature
|Detail
|Inspiration
|Handmade couture lace from a rare Leavers loom
|Embroidery Count
|160,000+ stitches (Gallery) + 70,000 (rear Waterfall)
|Exterior Finish
|Two-tone bespoke: Arctic White + Palais Nemasker Dawn
|Engine
|6.75L V12, 563hp, 0-96 km/h in 4.5 sec
|Special Touches
|Rose Gold Spirit of Ecstasy, embroidered interiors
Conclusion: When Craft Becomes Emotion
The Phantom Dentelle is more than a bespoke creation — it’s a reminder that cars, when crafted with such attention to detail, can carry stories, memories, and legacy. Rolls-Royce has always been synonymous with grandeur, but with this tribute laced in love, they’ve added heart to heritage. It’s a masterpiece for the road — and for the soul.