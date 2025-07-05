Honda Sells 4,29,147 Two-Wheelers in June 2025 | EV Push & Transalp 750 Drive Growth

4-Point Overview
- Solid Numbers, Stronger Trust: 4.29 lakh two-wheelers sold in June, proving Honda’s grip on India’s streets.
- Safety Meets Sustainability: From road safety drives to sapling giveaways, Honda’s heart beats beyond the showroom.
- Fresh Launches, Future Focused: XL750 Transalp makes waves; EV journey kicks off with concept store and ₹678/month e-scooter plan.
- Racing Spirit, Young Grit: Honda’s youth racers and global MotoGP teams bring the heat to the track.
Intro: More Than Sales—It’s a Statement
For Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, June wasn’t just about clocking big numbers—it was about showing what really matters. From powerful machines to meaningful movement-building, Honda balanced performance and purpose like only a trusted brand can. Whether it was launching adventure-ready bikes, making EVs more affordable, or simply planting trees—Honda’s June 2025 was a lesson in leading with intention.
Numbers That Speak for Themselves
Honda revved up the charts with 4,29,147 units sold in June. That includes 3,88,812 bikes sold at home and 40,335 exported worldwide. The bigger picture? In just three months of FY26, Honda’s already moved 13.75 lakh two-wheelers. That’s not just volume—it’s validation.
Beyond Machines: Honda Walks the Talk
Numbers might fuel headlines, but what Honda’s doing off the road is what truly stands out.
Road safety awareness drives rolled through 12 Indian cities, reaching kids, riders, and families alike. Whether it was Bhubaneswar’s Traffic Training Park turning 11 or Tiruchirappalli’s hitting the 6-year mark—Honda’s message was loud and clear: better riders make safer roads.
As part of Environment Week 2025, Honda dealerships got their hands dirty—distributing saplings, educating customers about plastic pollution, and leading tree-plantation drives across India. Add to that a beautiful Yoga Day celebration in Naurangpur with 200+ locals finding their balance together—and you’ve got a brand that’s rooted in more than just business.
New Launches, Real Impact
The spotlight wasn’t just on social impact—Honda also dropped the 2025 XL750 Transalp, priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram). This adventure tourer is built for explorers looking to go beyond the daily grind.
On the EV front, Honda finally made its bold first move—opening its very first EV Concept Store at Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru. And it gets better—ACTIVA e: now comes with a ₹678/month BaaS Lite Plan, making electric commuting something anyone can dream of, and afford.
Young Racers, Big Dreams
In the adrenaline-fueled world of MotoGP, Honda continued its international presence across Aragon, Italy, and the Netherlands. Closer to home, young talent shined at the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Chennai. These rising stars aren’t just racing—they’re writing Honda’s future on the track.
Snapshot Table
|Category
|What Happened in June 2025
|Total Sales
|4,29,147 units (Domestic: 3,88,812
|FY26 YTD Total
|13,75,120 units from April to June
|Road Safety & CSR
|Drives in 12 cities, Yoga Day in Naurangpur, sapling & anti-plastic campaigns
|New Launches
|2025 XL750 Transalp & EV Concept Store + Activa e: ₹678/month plan
|Motorsports
|MotoGP entries, IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup action in Chennai
Conclusion: Sales Are Great. Legacy is Better.
For Honda, June was more than a number—it was a story. A story of purpose, progress, and people. While the 4.29 lakh units are impressive, what stands taller is Honda’s commitment—to a cleaner planet, safer roads, inspired youth, and affordable electric freedom. From Gurgaon to Gokarna, from racetracks to tree plantations—Honda’s riding into the future with heart and horsepower.