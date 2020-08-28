Tata Motors Ready With New-Gen Commercial Vehicle Range; Includes BS6 Yodha And Winger

Alongside Tata Motors’ stunning display of personal vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020, the maker’s commercial vehicle wing also displayed some new-gen products which follow their ‘Premium Tough’ design language.

Tata Motors is now ready with its future-ready product portfolio which includes the entire range of vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55-tonne gross vehicle/combination weight (GVW/GCW). These are powered by efficient drivetrains, features a futuristic ‘Premium Tough’ design language and are engineered to cater to a wide variety of dynamic market demands.

The new vehicles offer reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to all users – fleet operators, mid-size transport operators and small transporters, with higher-than-before vehicle performance through value-enhanced features, synchronised service intervals and improved overall vehicle efficiency. Following a ‘Power of 6’ value proposition, which guided the design and development of this range, it institutes significant advances across the key areas relevant for each segment; like lower TCO, improved earning potential, enhanced comfort, connectivity and performance, amongst other attributes.

Tata Motors has upgraded every vehicle from bumper to bumper, while also introducing technological and performance upgrades that generate higher revenue and profits through higher fluid efficiency, driving comfort and world-class connectivity features. Some of these key features include higher power output, superior gear shifts, multiple driving modes, improved ergonomics and crash-tested cabins for the safety for the driver.

With Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle solution, Tata Motors offers telematics to optimise fleet management, with informed decision making. This solution gives fleet owners vital insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help in better fleet utilisation. The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across varied fleet sizes and is available with the entire M&HCV range of Tata Motors trucks and buses and a select range of I&LCV and SCV models. Tata Motors’ future-ready range of commercial vehicles includes:

Small Commercial Vehicles and Pick-ups (SCV & PU)

The new SCV and PU range featuring the popular Ace, Intra and Yodha now have an increased payload of up to 750kg, 1300kg and 1700 kg respectively. The Tata Ace is now available in multiple options with efficient diesel, petrol and CNG powertrains. Further, the Ace diesel now develops an increased 20hp and 45Nm, the petrol variant generates 30hp and 55Nm, while the CNG variant develops 26hp and 50Nm.

Tata Motors’ BS6 range of SCV cargo and pickup vehicles offer best-in-class TCO through improved fuel efficiencies. Other features of the Ace include a new digital instrument cluster, added storage space and a USB port. The Intra V30, the latest addition in the range, gets the largest loading deck in its class, power steering, gear shift advisor and ECO mode. The Tata Yodha BS6 highlights include frontal crumple zone & collapsible steering column for added safety, flat laydown bucket seats and a high utility dashboard.

Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles (I&LCV)

The Tata Motors I&LCV range of BS6 trucks now offers more than 6 to 10% better fuel economy, coupled with extended service intervals providing the industry’s most competitive TCO for its customers. The higher-powered engines also develop improved low-end torque. The new pedal designs, reduced gear shifts and driveability enhance the comfort and convenience of the drivers while reducing fatigue. The new multi-function instrument cluster and a high-quality music system enhance the ambience of the cabin. Gradeability has also been improved in the tipper range above 40%. Tata Motors offers the all-new 3.3-litre diesel engine, with power and torque rating of 125-155hp and 390-450Nm respectively.

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)

The new M&HCV range features 3 powerful and reliable Cummins and Turbotronn engines with 6 power nodes delivering higher power-to-weight ratio. The 6.7-litre Cummins engine is the ‘Largest selling Euro 6 engine in the world’ and the Tata Turbotronn engine offers best-in-class fuel economy with 15,000 BS4 vehicles running successfully. The optimised drivetrains offer SCR and EGR+SCR after-treatment system, coupled with Gear Shift Advisor and multi-mode fuel economy switch that helps in achieving a superior fuel economy of even up to +12% on select models.

The M&HCV range of products come with options of three upgraded cabins in the Ultra, Signa and Prima. These upgraded cabins feature additional storage space, wider sleeping berths, T&T steering, 3-way adjustable seats and other utility features. Additional safety and comfort features include engine brake, Hill Start Assist, Reverse Parking Assistance, new intelligent instrument cluster and LED tail-lights for enhanced safety and productivity. M&HCV range of vehicles now come with Power of Choice to customers with CX and LX value feature packs.

Passenger Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors Buses are based on a modular platform architecture with a range of new generation engines to provide best-fit products for all applications and terrains. The range also features wider bodies, higher seating capacities and multiple driving modes for improved operating economics. With special attention to passenger comfort, the entire range of buses sport best-in-class refinement levels, wider seats and a variety of comfort features. The vehicles have provisions for latest technology like Intelligent Transport System that host destination boards, surveillance cameras, automatic passenger counter and RFID-based attendance system.

The all-new Tata Winger is now available in ambulance and passenger applications, with multiple wheelbases and seat configurations. The Winger sets new benchmarks with its best-in-class design and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.2-litre Dicor engine with an increased torque of 200Nm, and an ECO mode for increased fuel efficiency. Based on the ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, the Winger gets LED DRLs, new dashboard design, rear split twin AC, and cockpit-style design for improved driver comfort. The Winger also gets McPherson strut independent suspension and is based on monocoque chassis for car-like driving dynamics.