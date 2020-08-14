Tata Motors Launches India’s Largest Tipper Truck – The Signa 4825.TK

Tata Motors Limited, a giant on its own, has launched another giant – The Tata Signa 4825.TK – India’s very first 47.5-tonne multi-axle tipper truck for surface transport of coal and construction goods. The newly-launched tipper truck is specially designed to meet the customer’s need for high productivity and fast turnaround.

The Signa 4825.TK is powered by Cummins ISBe 6.7-litre BS6 compliant engine with a high power rating of 250hp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1700rpm to ensure faster turnaround time. The powerful engine comes equipped with a heavy-duty G1150 9-speed gearbox, with 430mm dia organic clutch. The gear ratios are designed specifically for surface transportation, with reduced fuel consumption.

The tipper truck is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy – to ensure optimum power and torque selection, based on the load and terrain, ensuring high fuel efficiency. It comes as a factory-built, ready-to-use vehicle with the 29 cubic metre tipper body and hydraulics. The Signa 4825.TK is available in two configurations: 10×4, 10×2 to offer flexibility to the customer, basis their requirement.

Features

The truck comes equipped with features like spacious sleeper cabin, tilt & telescopic steering system, 3-way mechanically-adjustable comfortable driving seat and easy-shift gears. The Signa 4825.TK’s suspended cabin guarantees lower NVH characteristics and provides a comfortable ride even on rough roads. The powerful air conditioning system assures comfortable all-weather driving. The crash-tested cabin, high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rearview mirror, blind spot mirror, solid steel 3-piece bumper make it one of the safest tippers in the country.

The technology-driven tipper truck also offers new-generation features like Hill Start Assist (HSA), Engine Brake and iCGT brake for greater vehicle control and lower operating costs. If that’s not enough, it also has an advanced electronic system with sensors to detect and prevent a possible topple while tipping, thus increasing the safety of the driver and the operators.

Speaking at the launch of the Signa 4825.TK, Mr RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has used the BS6 implementation opportunity to not only migrate to the stricter emission norms but to truly upgrade the entire product portfolio and further match the customer’s requirement by setting new benchmarks for performance, operating efficiency, comfort and safety. We are delighted to introduce the Signa 4825.TK – recognising the needs of the customers such as those in construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, we have developed India’s largest tipper, with a gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonnes. It has been our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offerings that match and excel the country’s evolving needs and demands. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer first-in-the-industry products and solutions and further strengthen our position in the cargo and construction segments.”