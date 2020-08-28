Jeep Compass Now Available With Massive Discounts; Benefits Of Up To INR 2 Lakh On Trailhawk

While manufacturers are hiking prices across their portfolio, they are also offering heavy discounts on their vehicles. The main motive behind these heavy discounts is pretty obvious. Our stagnant automobile industry has suffered a huge blow in the lockdown period and the process of getting back on one’s feet is still ongoing. Jeep Compass is a popular SUV in not only international markets but in ours as well. The American carmaker is offering a discount of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh on some variants of the Compass SUV.

Other discounts

Not only this, but Jeep India’s website also mentions that the Trailhawk variant of the Compass can be availed with benefits worth INR 2 Lakh! Upon digging a little, we found that a discount of INR 98,400 is included in the above-mentioned benefits.

Other variants of the Jeep Compass have received a discount too. The Longitude Plus 4×2 variant, for instance, has received a massive discount of INR 1,79,820! Other heavy discounts include Longitude Plus DDCT variant which has received a discount of INR 1,68,200 and the Longitude Diesel AT is available with a discount of up to INR 1,36,034. While the Longitude Plus AT and the Limited Plus AT get discounts of Rs. 86,600 and Rs. 83,600 respectively. These massive discounts will surely assist Jeep in bumping up the sales figures.

The Night Eagle edition of the Jeep Compass seems to be missing from the list because it was introduced in our country only recently. The Night Eagle edition is a special variant that seems to be aimed at its close rival- the Tata Harrier Dark Edition. It’s based on the Longitude Plus variant and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The special edition had been teased twice before its launch.

This Night Eagle edition has been launched to mark the third anniversary of the Compass in India as the Jeep’s entry-level SUV was first launched in 2017 and has received a positive response since then. The SUV has been priced from Rs 20.14 lakh(ex-showroom) onwards.

For the extra premium, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets glossy black accents on the seven-slot grille, blacked-out roof and roof rails, blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV will also get ‘Night Eagle’ badging on the boot lid. The model is available in four colours that include Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey. The model also offers LED DRLs and fog lamp bezels as the standard model.

Powertrain options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired to the seven-speed automatic transmission in the 4×2 configuration. Also on offer is the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor with a six-speed manual transmission in the 4×2 guise and the nine-speed automatic with SelecTerrain 4×4 AWD system. The 1.4-litre unit produces 161 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque whereas the 2.0-litre diesel unit cranks out 171 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Fiat Chrysler owned Jeep is currently developing the facelift of the current generation Compass which is expected to break cover in India sometime next year.