Revolt Motors To Commence Operations In Mumbai

There are several electric two-wheeler manufacturers operating in our country but there are only a few who offer an electric powertrain in a motorcycle. Revolt Motors in one of them. The Delhi-based electric motorcycle startup offers two models, the RV300 and the RV400. Revolt’s RV400 and RV300, India’s first AI-enabled motorcycles were launched in Delhi and Pune in August last year. Earlier this year, Revolt revealed its expansion plans into multiple cities this year.

More details

Post their initial launch, the company slowly expanded to other cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. And now, the company is all set to add Mumbai as its sixth city in the coming week. Revolt took it to its social media handles to announce the same.

Revolt had previously planned to enter Mumbai sometime in April 2020. However, these plans had to obviously be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the entire country under lockdown and shut down all operations and businesses. But now that things are getting back to normal, the start-up is all set to unleash the RV400 and RV300 on the streets of Mumbai. Their flagship, the RV400 comes with an unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 kms), free maintenance benefits (3years or 30,000kms), a product warranty (5 years or 75,000 kms) and insurance (1-year company-owned, 5 years third-party).

Specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features. The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home through a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

The Revolt RV300 comes powered by a 1.5kWh electric motor paired with a 2.7kW lithium-ion battery pack. The electric powertrain is said to offer the motorcycle a top speed of 65km/h and is capable of doing 120km on a single charge. As India’s first all-electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV 400 has already generated quite a lot of buzz with its conventional looks and pay-as-you-go pricing. With its removable battery and swapping options, it tries to address the anxiety that surrounds electric vehicles.

Talking about electric vehicles, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that the Delhi Government has notified the Electric Vehicle Policy for the national capital to promote the use of electric vehicles. Under this policy, the Delhi government aims to register at least 5 lakh electric vehicles by 2024 in order to reduce air pollution in the national capital region. These electric vehicles will mostly include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, said Delhi CM. He said that the objective is that by 2024, 25% of all new vehicle registrations should be for EVs.