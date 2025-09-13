Tata Motors Launches ‘Is Tyohar Pe Uphaar’ Festive Bonanza for SCVs and Pickups

Quick Highlights
- Tata Motors brings ‘Is Tyohar Pe Uphaar’ for Small Commercial Vehicle and Pickup buyers.
- Offer includes a 32-inch LED TV and up to ₹65,000 in cash benefits.
- Ace Pro now starts at just ₹3.67 lakh, making it easier for entrepreneurs to invest.
- Booking open till 22nd September 2025, with deliveries by 30th September 2025.
Introduction
Mumbai, 12 September 2025: Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle maker, is bringing early festive cheer to small business owners and entrepreneurs. Following the full GST benefit pass-through, the company has introduced its ‘Is Tyohar Pe Uphaar’ campaign. This festive offer combines attractive incentives with practical pricing, helping buyers invest in reliable vehicles without stretching their budgets.
What the Offer Includes
The festive bonanza is designed to provide maximum value for buyers across Tata’s SCV and Pickup range — Ace, Ace Pro, Intra, and Yodha.
- Assured gift: A 32-inch LED TV with every purchase.
- Additional cash benefits: Up to ₹65,000 on diesel, petrol, and bi-fuel variants.
- Special pricing: The Ace Pro now starts at ₹3.67 lakh, making it more affordable than ever.
- Limited-time availability: Bookings must be made by 22nd September 2025, with deliveries completed by 30th September 2025.
Updated Prices
Customers should check exact prices and variants at authorized Tata Motors showrooms.
Why This Offer Matters
This campaign is not just about discounts; it’s about helping businesses grow:
- Affordable entry: Entrepreneurs can start their business without heavy investment.
- Fleet expansion: Existing owners can upgrade or expand their vehicles easily.
- Extra perks: Gifts and cash incentives make the purchase more rewarding.
- Maximized savings: Combined with GST benefits, buyers get the most value during the festive season.
Conclusion
Tata Motors’ ‘Is Tyohar Pe Uphaar’ campaign perfectly blends festive excitement with business sense. With a free LED TV, up to ₹65,000 in incentives, and reduced Ace Pro pricing, it makes investing in reliable vehicles simple and rewarding. The limited-time offer, valid for bookings till 22nd September and deliveries by 30th September, encourages buyers to act fast. This campaign reinforces Tata Motors as India’s most trusted SCV and Pickup brand, helping small businesses grow efficiently.