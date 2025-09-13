Honda Africa Twin Recalled in India Over Wiring Harness Issue

Quick Overview
- Recall affects Africa Twin units made between 2019 and 2025.
- Problem linked to wiring harness near the left handle switch.
- Possible impact on horn and headlight functions.
- Free replacement at Honda BigWing Topline dealerships from January 2026.
Introduction
Honda has announced a recall for its premium adventure motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, in India. The move is part of a global initiative by the company to maintain the highest levels of customer safety. The recall covers motorcycles produced between 2019 and 2025, with the problem traced to a wiring harness connected to the left handle switch.
What Went Wrong
Adventure bikes are built for tough use, which often means heavy handlebar movement on highways and trails. In the case of the Africa Twin, Honda identified that the wiring harness linked to the left handlebar switch was prone to stress over long-term use.
Here’s what happens in simple terms:
- Continuous turning of the handlebar bends the wire repeatedly.
- This leads to oxidation at the joint terminal.
- Once oxidation sets in, it interferes with electrical conduction.
The problem can affect two everyday functions that riders heavily depend on:
- Horn – which may fail to work.
- Headlight beam switching – which might not toggle between low and high beams.
While these may sound like small inconveniences, they are crucial for safety, especially on highways, night rides, or off-road conditions.
Honda’s Fix
To address this, Honda will replace the affected parts free of charge, whether or not the bike is under warranty. The campaign will be carried out exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships across India.
The recall schedule:
- Replacement service begins: Fourth week of January 2026.
- Cost to owners: Zero, regardless of bike age.
- Action: Installation of an updated wiring harness designed to handle prolonged handlebar movement without issues.
This reflects Honda’s commitment to maintaining reliability and rider confidenc
How Owners Will Be Notified
Honda has laid out a clear plan to inform all affected customers:
- Direct communication through phone calls, SMS, and email.
- VIN-based self-check option available on Honda’s official India website. Owners can simply enter their Vehicle Identification Number to confirm if their motorcycle is covered under the recall.
This ensures transparency and makes the process hassle-free for customers.
Price & Recall Information Table
|Model
|Production Years
|Issue Identified
|Action Taken
|Cost to Owner
|Service Start
|Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
|2019 – 2025
|Wiring harness near left handle switch
|Free part replacement
|₹0
|Jan 2026
Conclusion
The Honda Africa Twin recall may raise concerns, but it reflects Honda’s strong focus on safety and trust. With free fixes and simple VIN checks, the process is hassle-free. For a bike built for tough terrains and long rides, reliable lights and horn are vital — and by acting early, Honda keeps the Africa Twin among the most dependable adventure motorcycles.