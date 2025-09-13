Jeep India’s Trail of Faith: Wrangler Becomes Bappa’s Vaahan, Sets New Records

Overview: Key Highlights
- Wrangler set a record in the Asia and India Book of Records for the largest digital collection of Ganpati wishes on a vehicle.
- 1,96,847 wishes were collected nationwide, with over 1,10,000 in the first week.
- On Visarjan day, the Wrangler acted as Bappa’s vaahan, pulling the Khetwadi Cha Raja idol.
- The campaign used a 360-degree strategy across digital, on-ground, dealerships, community, and radio.
Introduction
Jeep India has always focused on creating experiences that connect people with culture and community. During Ganeshotsav 2025, the brand launched a special initiative called Trail of Faith, turning the Legendary Wrangler into a symbol of devotion. By blending tradition with digital innovation, the campaign captured the imagination of devotees across India and earned recognition in the Asia and India Book of Records.
Campaign Idea and Participation
The campaign started on 27 August 2025, inviting people to submit their Ganpati wishes digitally. The Wrangler was then wrapped with these prayers, making it a moving testament to faith. Participation was made easy through:
- QR codes at public places and pandals.
- Website submissions for devotees across the country.
- Dealerships enabling local participation.
- CRM outreach and Jeep communities for nationwide engagement.
This multi-channel approach ensured that people from all corners of India could take part, creating a truly inclusive campaign.
Wrangler as Bappa’s Vaahan
On 6 September 2025, during Visarjan at the Khetwadi Cha Raja pandal in Mumbai, the Wrangler took on a historic role. Adorned with prayers collected from across India, it pulled the Ganesh idol, carrying the collective devotion of thousands.
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said:
“Trail of Faith shows that vehicles can create connections beyond mobility. It’s about blending culture, tradition, and community in a meaningful way.”
The SUV became more than just a vehicle—it became a symbol of faith, unity, and shared belief.
Engagement Strategy
The campaign’s success came from a holistic approach:
- Digital and social media outreach ensured visibility across India.
- On-ground dealership and community activations encouraged participation in real life.
- Radio activations with 92.5 Big FM amplified reach on-air and online.
- CRM outreach made it easy for devotees to contribute from anywhere.
By combining technology with tradition, Jeep India created a memorable and culturally rich experience.
Conclusion
The Trail of Faith initiative shows how vehicles can go beyond transportation to become messengers of devotion and unity. By turning the Wrangler into Bappa’s vaahan and collecting the largest digital collection of Ganpati wishes, Jeep India not only set records but also strengthened its connection with Indian traditions. This campaign proves that faith, community, and innovation can come together to create unforgettable moments.