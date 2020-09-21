Tata Motors Introduces Limited-period Subscription Offer on Nexon EV

With the festive season kicking in, Tata Motors today announced a special ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer on the Tata Nexon EV, for a limited period, till November 30, 2020. Available for the first 100 subscribers only, this attractive offer allows customer to avail India’s best-selling electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 34,900/- per month, without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance.

More details

Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as deemed convenient. The facility can be easily accessed online with end-to-end support available. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Official statement

Announcing this lucrative offer, Mr. Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors said, “We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy.”

Detailed specs

This offer is customised and perfectly suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others. Like all latest electric vehicles, the Tata Nexon EV employs an FWD setup and its 30.2 kWh battery pack is liquid-cooled, dust and waterproof and meets IP67 standards. Its permanent-magnet AC motor develops 129 PS. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling the Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The battery pack is placed underneath the vehicle body, giving the SUV a centre of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring the Nexon EV handles better than its ICE-powered siblings. The Nexon EV offers two drive modes – DRIVE & SPORT. It also features regenerative braking to charge the battery while coasting, Hill Ascent & Descent Assist and Smart Regen with Creep feature to tackle congested city traffic with ease.

The Nexon EV’s batteries promise a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the batteries can replenish 80% of their capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point. A connected vehicle, the Nexon EV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect App enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features. On the inside, the layout is similar to the existing ICE-powered Nexon, and there’s a 7 inch Harman infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new steering wheel which looks great and a semi-digital instrument console.