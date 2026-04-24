Yezdi Scrambler 350 and BSA Scrambler 650 Launched in India

Key Highlights
- Yezdi Scrambler 350 starts at ₹1,99,950 and BSA Scrambler 650 at ₹3,24,950 (ex-showroom)
- Yezdi gets an all-new 350cc liquid-cooled ‘Katar’ engine — 30 bhp, 30 Nm, claims 30 kmpl
- BSA Scrambler 650 is powered by India’s only 650cc single-cylinder engine in the segment — 45 bhp, 55 Nm
Classic Legends has just launched the Yezdi Scrambler 350 and BSA Scrambler 650 together in Mumbai. The Yezdi comes in at under ₹2 lakh. The BSA sits at ₹3.24 lakh.
Yezdi Scrambler 350 — The Restless One
Engine & Performance
The old Yezdi Scrambler is gone. In its place comes something entirely new. The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is built around an all-new 334cc liquid-cooled engine that Yezdi has named Katar — pronounced ka-taar. The name fits. A katar is a short, punchy blade, and that’s exactly the character Yezdi is going for here.
The Scrambler makes 30 bhp, 30 Nm and claims a fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl. Yezdi is calling it the ’30-30-30′ formula — performance, torque, and efficiency in one tidy package. At 174 kg, it’s also the lightest Scrambler in India right now in its segment.
Design
The design language is classic scrambler — raised front beak, upright stance, tight rear fender, spoked wheels with semi-knobby tyres. The oval side panels carry signature ’69’ graphics, a nod to Yezdi’s origin year and rallying legacy. The horizontally oriented radiator and centrally routed exhaust are both functional choices — better thermal management, cleaner aesthetics.
Prices — Yezdi Scrambler
|Colour
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Legacy Black
|₹1,99,950
|OG Yellow
|₹2,05,950
|Rogue Red
|₹2,05,950
|Rally Blue
|₹2,08,950
BSA Scrambler 650 — The Instinctive One
Engine & Performance
The BSA Scrambler 650 is a different beast entirely. It carries India’s only 650cc single-cylinder engine in the segment — and that’s a significant distinction.
The motor produces 45 bhp and 55 Nm — but the headline isn’t the peak torque number, it’s where it arrives. That 55 Nm comes in at just 4,000 rpm, which means the BSA hits hard low in the rev range, exactly the way a scrambler should. City riding, trail sections, relaxed highway cruising — all of it benefits from that kind of accessible grunt.
Design
BSA has gone deep into its own archive for this one. The Scrambler 650’s design draws from icons like the Gold Star Catalina, A10 Spitfire, and A65 Firebird — names that mean something in motorcycling history. Sculpted tank with chrome accents, flat ribbed bench seat, signature ’65’ oval side panels, and an exposed subframe. It’s a premium, purposeful look that feels earned rather than styled.
The BSA Scrambler 650 has already been on sale in the UK with strong rider response. The India-spec version gets specific adaptations for local road conditions.
Prices
|Colour
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Raven Black
|₹3,24,950
|Victor Yellow
|₹3,32,950
|Thunder Grey
|₹3,40,950
Ownership Assurance
Both motorcycles are backed by Classic Legends’ Ownership Assurance Programme — one of the most comprehensive warranty packages in the Indian two-wheeler space:
- 4-year / 50,000 km standard warranty
- Extended warranty option up to 6 years
- Roadside assistance up to 8 years
- AMC up to 5 years
- 400+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide
Bookings are now open with deliveries starting soon.