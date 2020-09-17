Tata Nexon Becomes The First Indian Car To Be Published in IDIS

Tata Motors today announced that the Tata Nexon, its popular compact SUV, has become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra-low/zero-emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage.

More details

This milestone on the Nexon, signifies the commitment of Tata Motors to “End of Life” across its range of vehicles and the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across its entire range of vehicles.

What is IDIS?

IDIS, which is a central repository of ‘Manufacturer Compiled Information’, is used by 25+ global manufacturers from over 40 countries across Europe and Asia and Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to join this elite group. Tata Motors will provide all relevant information for responsible vehicle handling, starting with information about draining automotive fluids, the neutralization of airbags and seat belt tensioners and all the way up to the dismantling of components containing particularly hazardous substances. This will now enable the Indian Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (AVSF) to undertake environmentally safe dismantling practices recommended by Tata Motors and implement them to work towards a cleaner environment.

The publishing of the Tata Nexon ELV process on IDIS also complements the government’s initiative towards Vehicle scrappage policy & Automotive Industry Standards (AIS 129), contributing to the protection, preservation and improvement of the quality of the environment and energy conservation.

Official statement

Speaking about this milestone, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said “At Tata Motors, our commitment to following sustainable practices is absolute. Accordingly, all our products are designed from the inception stage itself with high levels of recyclability potential to minimise material waste. Use of hazardous substances is restricted to bare minimum while manufacturing and now with a defined process to manage ELV, we are laying down the path for responsible dismantling and recycling at the vehicle’s end of life stage. We are hopeful that such pioneering initiatives will encourage all auto industry stakeholders as well as customers to consciously consider sustainability and environment safety in their decision-making process while building and purchasing vehicles.”

Tata Motors has a rich legacy of adopting sustainable business practices. It established a proprietary International Material Data System (IMDS) where all suppliers mandatorily declare details of the material used for manufacturing vehicle components. It also releases design and system standards for recyclability and maintaining control over the usage of hazardous substances & material marking as part of Performance Attribute Targets (PAT) of Environment Management.

Also read: Tata Altroz Becomes Official Partner For Dream11 IPL 2020

Tata Motors recently launched the XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon. In a bid to cater to the growing customer demand, and to make premium features more accessible, the company is now offering the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of INR 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India. The XM (S) manual petrol is available at INR 8.36 Lakh while the diesel variant will set you back by INR 9.70 Lakh. On the other hand, the automatic petrol variant of the same trim is priced at INR 8.96 Lakh while the diesel automatic is priced at INR 10.30 Lakh.