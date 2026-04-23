Ferrari Hypersail Breaks Cover With Wild New Look And Big Plans!

Ferrari has stepped into something very different this time. Not a car. Not even a track machine. It is a full size sailing project, and it looks serious. The Hypersail has been showcased at Milan Design Week and it already feels like one of those projects people will keep talking about for a long time for sure!
It is a 100-foot monohull. Big, long, and built to move fast on open water. The monohull setup has been chosen to balance speed, airflow and water movement in the best possible way.
What makes it different
This is not just about design. Everything here is built around performance. The boat uses a full foiling setup, which means it can lift above the water when speed builds up. That reduces drag and helps it move faster and smoother.
Its design is based on aerodynamics and water flow rather than looks alone. Ferrari worked closely with naval architect Guillaume Verdier along with its own engineering and design teams led by Flavio Manzoni. The whole project works like a shared platform where different experts come together.
It also uses advanced control systems that come from Ferrari’s car development. The aim stays the same. Go fast, stay stable, and stay efficient!
Power and energy
There is no traditional engine here. The Hypersail runs on energy it produces on its own. It uses wind as the main force, along with solar power and energy recovery from movement. All of this works together to keep the system running.
The solar panels are built into the deck and sides. They are strong enough to walk on and have special grip. Their position has been planned after studying sunlight during sailing so they work as efficiently as possible.
Design and inspiration
If you look closely, you can see links to Ferrari cars. The overall shape takes ideas from the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Ferrari Monza SP2.
Some elements come from the Ferrari 499P, especially in the upper sections. Small touches also connect it to cars like the LaFerrari and even newer design direction seen in models like the F80.
It does not feel like a regular yacht. It looks tighter, sharper, more focused on movement.
Livery and colours
The colour scheme used here is one of the biggest highlights. It uses a bright “Nuovo Giallo Fly” yellow, paired with a grey carbon finish called “Grigio Hypersail”.
This yellow goes back to the time of Enzo Ferrari and was first seen on the Ferrari 275 GTB. It also connects to the past through cars like the Ferrari 512 BB with its strong colour split design.
Even the Ferrari logo on the sail follows a stretched style similar to recent Formula 1 cars, keeping the identity consistent.
Where you can see it
Ferrari has put it on display in Milan for the public.
It is available at the flagship Ferrari store, along with a special installation at HIGHLINE Milano, which overlooks Piazza del Duomo. The installation has a lighthouse theme and adds to the overall presentation.
Final words
This project takes Ferrari beyond roads and racetracks, yet the approach remains clear – Performance is the priority!