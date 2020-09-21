Tata Motors Makes Diesel Variants Of Altroz More Affordable

Tata Motors has been reshuffling its price structure, since the past few months. The carmaker had earlier hiked the price of Altroz, by Rs. 15,000. Similarly, the manufacturer had also revised the prices of its fleet of passenger vehicles. In the latest move, the carmaker has now made its hatchback Altroz, more affordable, with a price cut on its diesel variants.

More details

Yes, you read that right, the carmaker has slashed the prices of its diesel variants of the Altroz by Rs 40,000. However, this price cut is not applicable on the base-spec XE diesel variant, which remains unchanged and still retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakh. The price slash will not affect the prices of petrol variants, priced between an ex-showroom cost of Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 7.75 lakh.

Every other variant has received a price cut of up to Rs. 40,000. The XM variant now retails at Rs. 7.50 lakhs, while the XT variant now retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.19 lakhs. The XZ variant comes at an asking price of Rs. 8.79 lakhs and the top-spec XZ(O) variant now comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs.8.95 lakhs.

The key features of the hatchback include IMPACT 2.0 Design language, Free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic climate control, ABS + EBD, brake assist, Dual front airbags, reverse parking camera, Multi-functional steering wheel, LED headlamps with DRLs, Full LED tail-lights and Integrated rear spoiler to name a few.

The Altroz is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The Tata Altroz petrol car runs with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine, which produces 85bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The diesel version comes with a 1.5L Revotorq motor which produces 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque.

The company is also said to be working on a working on the performance-oriented turbocharged version of the Altroz hatchback. It will showcase a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which shall produce a power of 108bhp and 172Nm of torque. This model is also likely to receive the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Adding to it, the hatchback is also likely to receive a mild-hybrid system in future, under Tata’s EV programs.