Kia EV6 Long-Term Review — 1,000 km Later, Here’s the Truth

Key Highlights
- 84 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 650 km — real-world figure is a consistent 500+ km
- 325 bhp, 605 Nm, 0-100 in 5.1 seconds — and we tested that claim
- 800V architecture supports up to 240 kW fast charging — 20 to 80% in just 18 minutes
Even in 2026, the Kia EV6 turns heads like a car that escaped the concept stage and went straight into production. It has that effect. Park it next to anything, a Mahindra BE 6, an XUV 9e, whatever and people will still walk over to look at the EV6 first. That’s just the kind of car it is.
But we’re not here to talk about looks. We’ve spent a week with this car. We’ve covered 1,000 km in it Mumbai to Pune and back, multiple times. And after all of that, we have a very clear picture of what it’s actually like to live with. So here it is.
Range — Stop Worrying
The 2025 update brought an upgraded 84 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 650 km. Kia’s claims and real-world numbers have a complicated relationship in this segment, so here’s what actually happened in our week with the car: 500+ km, consistently, with the AC running the entire time.
That is a genuinely usable number. Plan your trips around 500 km and you won’t be caught out. If you’re the kind of buyer who’s been holding off on an EV because of range anxiety, the EV6 is a very convincing answer to that concern.
We drove mostly in eco mode with regeneration set to level one, and on one trip alone, we gained back 20-25 km purely through regeneration on a descent that is over and above the distance already covered.
Performance — Usable, Not Terrifying
325 bhp. 605 Nm. 0-100 in 5.1 seconds. The numbers are big, and the car delivers on them. We ran the 0-100 test ourselves with AC off, car in sport mode, and the EV6 did exactly what it claimed.
But here’s what sets the EV6 apart from some of its rivals: the power delivery is sane. A lot of EVs at this performance level have an on-off switch quality to acceleration — instant, aggressive, and occasionally alarming. The EV6 builds its power progressively. In normal mode, it pushes you firmly into the seat without giving you a minor heart attack. In sport mode, it turns into a proper beast — noticeably more aggressive throttle response, considerably more shove. The difference between the two modes is real and meaningful.
Even in eco mode, where we spent most of our time, the EV6 is perfectly happy on expressways and handles highway overtakes without breaking a sweat. That’s a strong endorsement for daily usability.
The I-Pedal — A Feature You’ll Actually Use
The EV6 offers four levels of regeneration via the paddle shifters. At level four, you’re in what Kia calls I-pedal mode — single-pedal driving. Lift off the accelerator completely and the car slows itself to a full stop. No brakes needed.
In bumper-to-bumper traffic, this is genuinely transformative. Less effort, more regen, and your right foot thanks you after an hour in a jam. It works exactly as advertised, and it’s one of those features you’ll use every single day.
Driving Dynamics — One Sore Point
Highway stability is excellent. The EV6 is wide, it has a long wheelbase, and it squats on the road beautifully, especially at expressway speeds. Rear seat passengers will appreciate that wheelbase too, because legroom is generous.
Ride quality on smooth roads is good but leans toward the firmer side. Broken roads and sharp bumps do make it into the cabin — it’s not uncomfortable, but it’s not a magic carpet either.
The one area where the EV6 genuinely needs improvement is the steering. It is very, very light. Borderline numb, in fact. We’ve driven some well-sorted German EVs recently and the contrast is stark. The EV6’s steering responds quickly enough, but there’s almost no feedback and very little feel through the wheel. For a car with this much performance on tap, that disconnect is a missed opportunity. It makes the EV6 a relaxed, confident tourer but not an engaging driver’s car.
The Cabin — Premium, Practical, Driver-Focused
Step inside and it’s immediately clear where the money went. The curved dual-screen setup — oriented towards the driver — looks and feels genuinely premium. Visibility is excellent, the A-pillar doesn’t intrude, and the screens are large enough to read at a glance without looking away from the road.
The physical controls are thoughtfully placed. The rotary temperature dial alongside the touch-sensitive AC panel is a good call — you get the efficiency of a touchscreen layout with the tactility of a dial where it matters most. The drive selector sits perfectly under your right hand. You learn where everything is quickly, and then you stop thinking about it.
A few features worth calling out specifically:
Driver-only AC mode — With just the driver on board, this routes airflow through only two vents, saving energy and boosting range. Small feature, meaningful impact.
Seat ventilation and heating — Yes, heated seats in India. Sounds unnecessary until you’ve been on a long drive and turned the seat warmer on. Even with the AC running, there’s a warmth and comfort to it that’s genuinely relaxing — especially for anyone with back issues on long journeys.
800V fast charging — This is the headline spec that sets the EV6 apart from nearly everything in its segment. With a 240 kW charger, you go from 20 to 80% in 18 minutes. That’s a coffee break. It makes long-distance EV travel a fundamentally different proposition to what it was even two years ago.
Storage is well thought out — large central bin, two Type-C ports, wireless charger, two cup holders. Nothing feels like an afterthought.
ADAS — Mostly Good, One Niggle
The full ADAS suite works well on the move. Lane keep assist is sensibly calibrated — it doesn’t fight you when you’re changing lanes, even without the indicator on. The warnings are timely but not intrusive.
The one frustration is the emergency braking during parking. It kicks in a bit too aggressively and occasionally holds on when you want it to let go. The workaround is to switch off the brake assist for tight parking manoeuvres, but it’s a niggle that shouldn’t exist at this price.
Brakes
All four disc brakes, but the initial bite feels softer than you’d want given the performance on offer. There’s an artificial quality to the pedal feel and it takes a deliberate input to get the car to stop with urgency. For a car that does 0-100 in 5.1 seconds, more confidence from the brakes would be welcome.
Full Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Battery
|84 kWh
|Claimed range
|650 km
|Real-world range
|500+ km (AC on)
|Peak power
|325 bhp
|Peak torque
|605 Nm
|0-100 kmph
|5.1 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Charging architecture
|800V
|Max charging speed
|240 kW
|20-80% charge time
|18 minutes (240 kW charger)
|Driving modes
|Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow
|Regen levels
|4 levels + I-pedal
|Price
|₹65 lakh
Verdict
The Kia EV6 is not a car for the driving enthusiast. The numb steering and softer brake feel make sure of that. What it is, is one of the finest long-distance electric tourers you can buy in India right now.
The 500+ km real-world range, 18-minute fast charging, comfortable seats, generous rear legroom, premium cabin, and sane power delivery all point to the same buyer — someone who wants to cover serious distances in comfort, style, and confidence, without range anxiety hanging over every kilometre.
At ₹65 lakh, it’s not cheap, and there are newer options in the market that cost less. But the EV6 offers a combination of design, technology, and real-world usability that most of those alternatives can’t fully replicate yet.
If long drives are your thing and you want everyone in the car to arrive happy — this is your car.