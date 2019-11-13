Tata Motors Inaugurates Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center In Pune

Tata Motors Ltd has inaugurated its state-of-the-art ‘Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center’ at the Engineering Research Center (ERC) Pune, India. This new tech centre will play a key role in engineering, testing and developing cutting-edge powertrain solutions for all its products, bringing in synergies across PV, CV and EV Businesses. This new world-class facility will primarily focus on the future development of BS6 (Phase 1 & 2), Real Driving Emissions (RDE), CAFÉ II, Hybrids, Electrification and BS7.

Spread over 12,000 square meters with future-proof design elements, this test facility is equipped to meet the development, calibration & type approval requirement for light & heavy-duty powertrains. It is also capable of testing – range, power, drivability and durability of electric vehicles. In addition to this new facility, the company’s state-of-the-art R&D centres and design studios are located in Pune (India), South Korea, Italy and the UK, and have many firsts to their credit. Tata Motors also houses Asia’s first anechoic chamber, India’s only full climate test facility and first full vehicle crash test facility, whose capability has helped develop India’s first 5 star rated passenger vehicle, the Tata Nexon.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors have been consistently gearing up for the future through strategic investments in our product development and engineering capabilities. I am delighted to witness our new ‘Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center in Pune’ go live, which was established in a record time of 15 months. This facility will act as a hub to develop class-leading powertrain solutions for our vast product portfolio across ICE and Electric. This technical centre reiterates our commitment to offering our customers a wide range of clean, sustainable technologies, thus meeting their aspirations.”

Mr Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “It’s a proud moment for us to introduce the world-class Power Systems Engineering Tech Centre in Pune. This facility is a strategic step to offer powertrain solutions across segments under one roof. With future-proof design elements, this facility will enable Tata Motors to offer differentiated products to the customers, with a strong focus on technology, innovation and desired product attributes. With the Auto Industry witnessing mobility disruptions around CESS (Connected, Electrified, Safe & Shared), this facility will go a long way in supporting our customer-oriented agenda.”