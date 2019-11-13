Hyundai Shares A Teaser Of Its New Vision T Plug-in Hybrid Compact SUV Concept

The seventh such example in a series of Hyundai Design Centre’s concepts, Hyundai Motor today shared images of its new Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA. Called the Vision T, the compact SUV concept allows a peek into Hyundai’s future SUV designs. The SUV concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and balance with the environment in which it is driven.

The two derivative sub-themes of the design concept are ‘Parametric Fantasy’ and ‘Transcendent Connectivity’. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design.

When stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating a dynamic, forward demeanour. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Describing the concept, SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center, says, “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language.”

For India, the carmaker announced the name for its new sedan which will be launched in the coming times. To be called the Hyundai Aura, it will be in all probability a sedan version of the recently launched Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. The Grand i10 NIOS was launched in hatchback form earlier this year, with prices starting at INR 4.99 lakh, going up to INR 7.99 lakh for the top-spec, diesel-powered Asta variant. It was the first Hyundai car to come fitted with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, while the diesel continues to be a BS-IV unit. We’ll come back with more updates about this new Hyundai, stay tuned.