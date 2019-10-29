Tata Altroz – What Makes It Special?

After being unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X concept, the Tata Altroz then made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in a production-ready version. Ready for launch in Early 2020, the Altroz will go on sale powered by BS6 engines from Day 1. It promises to be a class-leading premium offering, as it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the newly launched Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Let’s have a look at what makes this car so special:

ALFA Platform

The Tata Altroz will be the first vehicle to be based on Tata Motors’ new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. With an ability to evolve into a range of modern and agile vehicles in a short development cycle, this new platform will also act as the base for future Tata products. We expect the Altroz to display a new level of ride and handling qualities, never experienced on any other Tata vehicle before.

EV Variant

The Altroz will be the first new car in India to be offered along with a proper EV variant. This EV variant will be powered by Tata’s latest Ziptron technology. Thanks to this new and efficient technology, the Altroz will target to achieve a total range of 250 – 300 kms on a full charge. The Ziptron tech will also feature fast-charging that will charge the battery up to 80% in under 60 minutes.

BS6 Compliance

Apart from all the new features and technology, the Altroz will also be the first all-Indian car to offer a range of BS6 compliant engines from the first day of its launch. It will likely be available with 3 engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 HP at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm, a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing around 90 HP and a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing about 84 HP. The petrol engines will likely be paired with 5-speed manual transmissions and the diesel might get a 6-speed manual, while an automatic gearbox might be launched sometime later. Once launched, the Altroz is expected to be priced around INR 9-12 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Altroz will also debut with a new flat-bottom steering wheel design, which looks great in pictures with its thumb recesses and must be great to hold in person too. To us, it does play a big part in amplifying the ‘All-new’ appeal of this hatchback. The Harrier-sourced semi-digital display, latest connectivity features, and a lot more, along with the sharp external appearance, add up to build the charm of this new hatchback.