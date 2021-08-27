Tata Motors Felicitates 24 Indian Olympic Athletes With Sparkling Altroz

Our country’s athletes have gained a great deal of respect after the Tokyo Olympics 2020. All of the hard work, preparation, blood and sweat they gave to their respective sports have paid off. India got its first gold medal in Athletics, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. All of the winners got government incentives as well as presents from certain brands. But what about those who were only a whisker away from a medal?

Altroz as a gift

Tata Motors has handed over the keys of Altroz to the Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

They may not have won a medal but have won hearts of millions and inspired billions through their commendable performances. To recognize and congratulate them, Tata Motors honored 24 Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw. An Altroz will be handed over to each athlete, in the High Street Gold colour to mark his or her gold standard efforts.

List of players who got the Altroz

Official statement

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, “We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks. As they continue to inspire each one of us, we wish them all the very best for their future and are confident that in years to come, they will bring to our country success galore.

Tata Altroz – specs and features

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3 cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple carplay, semi-digital instrument cluster, IRA connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, Harman premium sound system, cruise control and automatic headlamps. The Altroz goes up against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.