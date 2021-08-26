Tata Nexon EV Could Receive More Ponies In Its Next Update

Tata Motors marked its foray into electric mobility by launching the Nexon EV last year. Being the most affordable EV available in the country today, it is also the highest selling one. To make the proposition even better, Tata Motors recently gave the Nexon EV its famed dark treatment too. Needless to say, the Nexon EV is one of the most important products in the company’s lineup, also factoring in the shift towards electric mobility. According to some reports, the Indian carmaker is gearing up to make the Nexon EV more powerful.

What does the leaked document reveal?

A leaked document has revealed that Tata could soon squeeze out more power from the Nexon EV. According to the document, a Tata Nexon EV with 100kW (136hp) of power is in the works. To make things more clear, the current iteration of the Nexon EV puts down 129hp and 245Nm so that translates to an overall bump of 7HP. However, the said document has also revealed that the battery size of the Nexon EV will stand the same, which currently is a 30.2kWh unit.

This could mean that the range and charging time should remain the same as before. The battery takes around 8.5 hours of charging from a regular socket (from 10% to 90% SOC) while fast charging can achieve 0% to 80% SOC in 1 hour. The Nexon EV has an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge. The document also revealed that this higher output version of the Nexon EV will be offered on all three trims – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition

Tata recently launched the Nexon EV Dark Edition in India at INR 15.99 Lakh. It gets midnight black exterior colour and Satin Black humanity line and beltline. The charcoal black alloy wheels are shared with the I.C. powered Nexon dark edition. The interior gets dark glossy piano black mid-pad and premium leatherette upholstery with tri arrow perforations on the seat and door trims highlighted by the EV blue stitches and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The front headrests get #dark edition logos stitched on them. You will also get TPMS and the XZ+ variant will now get a rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split seats and adjustable rear seat headrests. The Nexon EV dark edition also comes with a puncture repair kit.

