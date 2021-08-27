BS6 Force Gurkha Teased Again; Slated To Launch Soon!

The BS6 Force Gurkha was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and it gathered quite some attention as the Force’s Gurkha is an off-road centric vehicle that has garnered sort of a cult-following among off-road enthusiasts. The second-generation Force Gurkha has been spotted many times and now the company has officially teased the BS6 compliant 2nd gen Gurkha.

Teaser video

Force Motors has shared a teaser video of the all-new upcoming Gurkha on its social media platforms and they have further added that the company has made sure that they have catered to all the customer queries. Moreover, on another social media platform, they have confirmed the new Gurkha will be launched in the next quarter, which is Q3 2021.

Exterior and Interior

The new Gurkha is expected to carry over most of the exterior aesthetics from the car showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020. The same is visible in what seems to be an official brochure that was leaked earlier. Starting with the front, the Gurkha has the hard to miss tall and boxy stance. The round housing for the headlamps, a large Force logo in the middle, chrome elements running across are all reminder of the mighty G63. The sides are home to the 16-inch alloys and heavy rubber cladding that give the Gurkha its much-loved rugged look. The rear is expected to house the spare wheel, a narrow ladder and a carrier at the top.

The spy shot that surfaced the internet, revealed some important aspects of the interior. Adding to the excitement, the new Gurkha will feature a redesigned dashboard along with circular AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine

Mechanically, the Gurkha is expected to be powered by a 2.6L, 4-cylinder Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) engine which puts out 90BHp and 260Nm of peak output figures. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Gurkha could also feature manual-locking diffs. Force could also introduce 2.2L diesel propelled Gurkha with more power at a later stage. The model is expected to get a 4×4 version as well.