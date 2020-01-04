Tata Motors Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of The Harrier With A Special Campaign For Owners

It has been a year since the Tata Harrier was introduced in India. The carmaker is preparing to launch a 7-seater version of the SUV and is also celebrating the 1st anniversary of its current flagship. Tata Motors has announced the rollout of its celebrations with Harrier owners with the #1WithMyHarrier anniversary campaign across the country. The 1st-anniversary celebrations will go on from 9th to 19th January 2020 and cover all 15,000 Harrier owners who have purchased the Harrier since its launch in January 2019.

The campaign includes a host of special offers and exclusive benefits designed especially for existing Harrier owners. All Harrier customers will get a personalized badge for their Harrier to express the bond they share with their vehicle. Furthermore, they can give their Harrier a makeover with exclusive Scuff Plates specially designed for this occasion, a complimentary wash & vacuum treatment and a special 40 point check-up to get their SUV ready for the year ahead. Harrier owners will also get a membership to the Harrier Service Gold Club which would entitle them to discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next 2 years.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric – All You Need To Know

Tata Motors will also be offering Amazon Gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 for any customer referring his/her friends and family to buy a Harrier. To make the experience hassle-free, customers can avail a free pick up and drop facility at the workshops during this campaign. Registrations for the campaign will open starting today on the brand website https://harrier.tatamotors.com/OneWithMyHarrier. Customers can also walk-in to any Tata Motors authorized workshop between 9th – 19th January 2020 to avail these benefits.

Commenting on the roll-out of the anniversary campaign, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Harrier has established itself as a segment-defining product for the Company and the industry ever since its launch in the market. We are thrilled to celebrate Harrier’s one-year milestone with our 15,000 Harrier customers who have loved the product and built a strong bond with our brand, in more ways than one. We are confident that the #1WithMyHarrier campaign will elevate our brand equity further and strengthen our relationship with our customers.”