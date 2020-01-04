Toyota Kirloskar Motor Establishes Strategic Business Units & Announces Regional Organizational Changes

Following its announcement on 10th December 2019 of TKM’s Senior Leadership Organizational Changes for the year 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the realignment of its Regional Offices as three new Strategic Business Units (SBU) to enrich and empower its sales & service functions with all the resources to execute its goals.

Based on the principle of Increased Organizational Agility to enable quick decision making, the idea behind the revamped organization structure is not only to focus on ROI (Return on Investment) & KPI (Key Performance Indicator) based competitiveness but to also ensure sustainable growth of the company. Apart from the changes made in the senior leadership management team, TKM is realigning its regional office organization structure to get closer to the marketplace & its customers.

Based on the same, TKM has announced three SBU heads; Mr Atul Sood, Associate Vice President- North & East SBU, Mr R. Venkatakrishnan, Vice President- South SBU & Institutional Sales & Mr B. Padmanabha, Vice president- West SBU. The three zonal SBUs will further be supported by Group SBUs and State SBUs. With this, the company aims to further strengthen the objectivity and agility of the regional management team.

Commenting on the new regional organization structure, Mr Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President- Sales & Customer Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In our efforts to achieve Sustainable Growth and Organizational Agility, we are excited to announce the formation of three new SBUs which will not only focus on the company’s ROI & KPI based competitiveness but also focus on the sustainable growth of the company. Moreover, these SBUs will ensure that our regional teams headed by the three Vice Presidents, help us come closer to the markets and our customers & partners alike. This structure will not only enrich & empower our sales team but will also provide us with the resources to execute our goals. I am certain that our new team with their passionate leadership and strategic vision will steer the company to greater avenues”.