Hyundai India will increase car prices from June 1, 2026

Hyundai has confirmed that prices across its lineup will increase from June 1, 2026. The company had earlier planned this increase from May, but the decision was pushed ahead due to market conditions and customer-related factors.
The new revision will impact Hyundai’s entire passenger vehicle portfolio in India. The hike can be up to Rs 12,800, depending on the model and variant.
The primary drivers behind this decision, according to the company, are rising raw material costs, commodity prices and rising operational expenses. The auto industry has been facing manufacturing cost pressures for several months now, and that’s now impacting vehicle prices.
This will also become Hyundai’s second price increase in 2026. The first revision was already introduced earlier this year in January.
Hyundai cars currently on sale in India
Hyundai presently sells 10 passenger vehicles in the Indian market.
- Grand i10 Nios
- Aura
- i20
- Exter
- Venue
- Creta
- Verna
- Alcazar
- Creta Electric
- Ioniq 5
The company has not yet provided specific variant-wise revisions for each model, but the final hike will be based on the vehicle chosen.
Current Hyundai price range before June hike
Here is the present ex-showroom pricing of Hyundai cars in India before the revised rates come into effect.
|Model
|Price Range (Ex-showroom)
|Grand i10 Nios
|Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh
|Aura
|Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh
|i20
|Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.53 lakh
|Exter
|Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh
|Venue
|Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh
|Creta
|Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh
|Verna
|Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh
|Alcazar
|Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.06 lakh
|Creta Electric
|Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.40 lakh
|Ioniq 5
|Rs 55.70 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
Why car prices are increasing
There are several important cost areas involved in vehicle manufacturing. Companies need steel, aluminium, plastics, electronics, transport services and energy for production. When these costs increase together, brands typically adjust their prices over time.
Logistics expenses have also increased in recent months. Vehicle production and distribution remains impacted by transportation, warehousing and fuel costs.
Apart from materials and transport, factories also deal with electricity costs, labour expenses and supplier pricing changes. These factors slowly increase the total production cost of each vehicle.
Companies usually try to manage part of these costs internally, but after a point, price revisions become necessary.
Buyers may see higher on-road costs
The increase may look small depending on the model, but it can still affect final on-road pricing. Loan amounts, EMI calculations and insurance costs could also change slightly after the new prices become active.
Customers who wish to buy a Hyundai vehicle before June 1 will still be able to buy cars at current prices, depending on the availability of cars in the dealer’s stock and booking.