Tata Motors And Their Current Cars: Qualities Which Make Them Worthy Of Your Money

Tata Motors is one of the most cherished automotive brands in India for a very long time now. From commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles to defence systems, the homegrown automaker has done a commendable job over the years.

However, like everything else, every institution has to undergo a transition. And that is what Tata has been undergoing over the recent years. One fact that we must accept that despite the popularity as a brand, its earlier products on many occasions couldn’t match their rivals which therefore impacted their sales figures.

However, Tata Motors has now started to realize the expectation of its customers and has been able to deliver the goods. They have transformed their entire line-up according to the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. We look at some of the qualities in the current range of products from Tata which make them valuable and worth your money and expectations.

Space

If one thing that Tata cars have been able to provide throughout their tenure as a passenger vehicle manufacturer it is definitely- ‘space’, and the current cars don’t fail the customers on that aspect at all. Be it any segment – the hatchback, mid-size SUV or compact SUV space, Tata Motors has been providing the best-in-class space amongst its nearest rivals. The company has made sure that the passengers get ample space so that they get to enjoy a comfortable ride.

Tough Build

Another quality which Tata Motors has been generous always is providing tough built cars. Time and again, we’ve found that the sheet metal quality has been fantastic and quality of running gear like suspension among other things has withstood the trials of time and everything our roads have to throw at a car. Having said that, a few areas inside the cabin can definitely improve but the fact that it has been an ongoing process is something worth appreciating.

Ride Comfort

We’re yet to come across one Tata car which does not excel in the ride comfort department. The carmaker has excelled in dishing out vehicles which keep their passengers comfortable, no matter the kind of roads they are drive on.

Safety

Tata Motors has created a benchmark for other automotive brands when it comes to safety. Tata Motors and its design team lead by Pratap Bose have made it very clear that safety of its customers is of paramount importance to them and it is therefore reflected on its new cars, where two of its offerings – the Nexon and the Altroz securing 5-star rating Global NCAP crash tests while the Tiago and Tigor securing an impressive 4-star rating.

Performance

One aspect where earlier Tata cars lacked in comparison to their compatriots was performance. However, come 2020 and Tata Motors has seemed to let go of the lacklustre powertrains and adopted new ones. These include the indigenously developed units like the Revotron and Revotorq engines or the ones like the 2.0-litre Kryotech diesel units sourced from Fiat. For instance, the 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged-petrol engine that powers the Tata Nexon has a power output of 119hp and a peak torque of 170Nm.

Competitive Prices

Tata cars are aggressively priced against their rivals, without any compromise with the quality. Ask a Tata car owner about his car, and robust performance at a decent price will be his statement for sure. Tata’s excellence in commercial vehicles does reflect in the quality of the passenger vehicles.

Feature Packed

The modern Tata cars are very well-kitted in terms of features like automatic climate control, cruise control, drive modes, functional infotainment systems, and connected car tech among many other creature comforts. One aspect which has always stood out though is that there hasn’t been one Tata passenger car in the past few years which hasn’t been factory-fitted with a great-sounding audio system.

Looks

Now we know this aspect is purely subjective and some of our readers won’t agree with us on this point as well. However, for a carmaker, to win a majority of hearts when it comes to the appearance of its products is a big win. You will come across many who love their Impact-ful designs but you’ll find it difficult to come across someone who hates (and that’s a strong feeling) what these new Tata cars look like.