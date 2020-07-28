Jaguar Land Rover Appoints Thierry Bollore As New Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Land Rover’s parent firm has announced that former Renault boss Thierry Bollore will succeed Ralf Speth as chief executive of Britain’s biggest carmaker. The official words were announced by Mr Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc. The newly appointed Chief Executive will take charge from 10 September 2020.

More details

Mr Chandrasekaran said: “I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry.”

Mr Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia. Mr Bollore’s challenges include returning the company to profitability in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Commenting on his appointment, Mr Bolloré said: “Jaguar Land Rover is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation. Renowned for their passion and spirit, the people of Jaguar Land Rover are the driving force behind its success. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team continuing to shape the future of this iconic company.”

Mr Bolloré succeeds Prof Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

Mr Chandrasekaran added: “I want to thank Ralf for a decade of outstanding vision and leadership for Jaguar Land Rover and welcome him to his new Non-Executive position in addition to his existing role on the board of Tata Sons.”

Jaguar Land Rover is a global automotive manufacturer and leading technology company, proudly built around two iconic British car brands: Jaguar and Land Rover. The business is dedicated to providing experiences people love, for life, with a mission of shaping the future of mobility towards Destination Zero; a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.