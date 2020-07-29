BattRE Electric Offers EMI Solutions To Customers With No CIBIL History

Anticipating a spike in demand for personal mobility, BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd has announced its partnership with ZestMoney, an AI-driven EMI financing platform. With this collaboration, customers can own BattRE Electric scooters with affordable and transparent credit made available.

With ZestMoney, even customers with no previous CIBIL score can get access to financing. This facility is valid for all the models of BattRE electric scooters like BattREIOT, BattRE One, BattRE Lo:EV and BattRE Gps:ie.

Customers can book any BattRE electric scooter from the dealers located across 12 states and avail financing option from ZestMoney. Customers can complete KYC formalities online and may not have to visit the dealer too. The process can be done remotely and a request is usually approved in a few hours. Even people without credit cards or a CIBIL score can apply and avail a loan for purchasing the scooter. They can choose EMI tenure of 3, 6 or 12 months for repayments.

In the words of Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “AtBattRE, our belief is to focus on affordability, convenience & ease to our customers. Our partnership is a step towards making electric scooters affordable to everyone, especially during COVID. This EMI facility provided in partnership with Zest Money will enable customers to book & enjoy riding BattRE electric scooter which is an aspiration for millennials & working professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder of ZestMoney said, “We are excited to partner with BattRE at a time when demand for electric scooters is at an all-time high. People are increasingly looking for EMI financing options to fuel their dreams. Current circumstances around COVID-19 also necessitate the need for contactless and digital means of credit. At ZestMoney, our fully automated and data-driven loan disbursal model is the best-suited solution in these times. Affordable financing options will play a crucial role in reviving demand as well.”

BattRE’s latest launch is the GPSie electric scooter, priced at INR 65,000 (ex-showroom). A connected scooter, the GPSie offers features which include GPS tracking, geo-fencing, secure park and remote immobilisation, device management, trip reports, and driver behaviour reports. The list doesn’t end there though, you also get additional features such as device status alert, crash alert and speeding alert. The electric scooter packs a host of other features. This includes LED headlamps, digital odometer, keyless ignition, USB charger, regenerative braking, 10-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, 220mm disc brakes and EBS. It also gets a first-in-class reverse mode.

Powering the Gps:ie is a 48V LFP (lithium Ferro phosphate) battery paired with a brushless 250 Watt BLDC hub motor. This configuration offers a maximum riding range of 65 km per charge and the battery can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours. However, speed is one aspect where the GPS:ie will disappoint you as it is a slow-speed scooter with a top speed of only 25 kmph. BattRE Gps:ie’s equipment list includes hydraulic fork with adjustable hydraulic Coilover while braking duties are tended to by 220 mm disc brake on either ends and EBS (electronic braking system). The manufacturer has claimed that the battery has a life of 2,000 charging cycles and can last 7 years, depending on use.