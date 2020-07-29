Pininfarina Battista Hypercar Gets Bespoke Naim Audio System

Automobili Pininfarina has partnered with Naim Audio for their latest – the Battista Hypercar. The former will ensure that prospective owners of this exclusivity on wheels get to experience next-level audio quality. News of the partnership is revealed as the luxury electric car creator Automobili Pininfarina prepares a small fleet of prototype Battista hypercars for the final stages of a rigorous test programme beginning in August.

Every Battista pure-electric hypercar will be hand-crafted by Pininfarina in Cambiano near Turin in Italy, with deliveries to clients worldwide beginning early in 2021. No more than 150 of these will be created, each specified with a bespoke in-car sound system by the award-winning Naim Audio.

Automobili Pininfarina’s engineers and designers have seamlessly integrated new Naim Audio speakers and associated electronics into the interior of Battista, enhancing the Italian hypercar’s ambience with a purity of purpose that matches its magnificent exterior design. The newly developed Battista audio system delivers 1300 Watt of sonic power through 10 speakers arranged inside the exquisitely appointed cabin of Automobili Pininfarina’s first pure-electric car. The new system features a Dual Voice Coil Subwoofer located between the driver and passenger seats, with super-tweeters amplifying higher frequencies situated behind the seats and in the panels of Battista’s butterfly doors.

Naim Audio has drawn on the expertise of its fellow VerVent Audio brand, Focal, to optimise all speakers for their unique environment, while Naim Audio masters have tuned the hypercar’s amplification and built-in DigitalSignal Processing (DSP) system to deliver exceptional in-car audio, with a truly immersive listening experience. Tuning is optimised for both driver and passenger: asymmetrical speaker layout creates an auditorium-like studio effect, with realism and ambience that will make it seem as musicians are playing inside the Battista itself.

Rene Wollmann, Automobili Pininfarina Director of Sportscars said: “Our clients are eagerly anticipating the unprecedented 1,900 PS driving performance of Battista, and now we will provide an equally thrilling 1,300 Watt in-car sound experience for their pleasure. “We will also harness the sound of Battista’s four e-motors, which will provide a unique and exciting soundtrack when this hypercar accelerates at speeds up to 350 km/h. Electrification creates an entirely new dimension and opportunity for sound tuning throughout Battista.”