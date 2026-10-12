Tata Motors And Stellantis Expand Tie-Up For Cars Across 50+ Markets

The next time you see a Tata car or a Stellantis model on an international road, some of the work behind it could have been done in India. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis have signed a new agreement that takes their long-running partnership into vehicle technology and product development.
The two companies have worked together for more than two decades through their manufacturing joint venture. The latest agreement adds another part to that relationship. Tata Motors will share its vehicle architecture and product technology with Stellantis, while Stellantis will bring its engineering and global product development experience to the programme.
The vehicles developed under this agreement will be manufactured in India and exported to more than 50 global markets.
What does the new agreement cover?
The partnership is not limited to manufacturing. It will involve vehicle architecture, technology and engineering work for products that need to meet different requirements in international markets.
Some of the key points are:
- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will provide access to its vehicle architecture and advanced product technology.
- Stellantis will use these capabilities along with its own engineering and product development teams.
- The vehicles will be developed for more than 50 global markets.
- Production will take place in India.
- The vehicles will be manufactured at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).
- FIAPL is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Stellantis.
- The programme will support exports from India to international markets.
Manufacturing will take place in Pune
The vehicles covered by the agreement will be produced at FIAPL’s integrated facility in Ranjangaon near Pune. The plant already has experience with both Tata Motors and Stellantis products.
The facility manufactures models such as the Tata Nexon, Altroz and Curvv. On the Stellantis side, it produces vehicles including the Jeep Compass and Meridian, along with the legendary Grand Cherokee and Wrangler in CKD form.
The plant also makes engines, transmissions and traction motors. It has previously exported vehicles to markets such as Japan and South Africa.
This existing setup gives the new programme a manufacturing base in India without the companies having to create a separate facility for the partnership.
A partnership that goes back more than 20 years
Tata Motors and Stellantis already have a long history of working together. Their relationship has largely been linked to FIAPL and vehicle manufacturing.
In February 2026, both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to explore wider cooperation in manufacturing, engineering and supply chains in India and overseas.
The latest agreement takes that discussion into a more specific area. It now covers access to vehicle architecture and technology for the development of products for international markets.
More than 50 markets
The companies have not revealed which vehicles will be developed under the agreement. They have also not announced the investment involved, production volumes or the exact launch timeline.
However, the plan covers more than 50 markets. That means the vehicles will have to meet different customer needs, regulations and road conditions across countries.
For Stellantis, the arrangement brings Tata Motors’ India-based technology and engineering capabilities into its wider global product development network. For Tata Motors, it adds another international application for its vehicle platforms and technology.
India gets a bigger role
The agreement also shows how vehicle development work in India is expanding beyond the domestic market. Engineering teams and manufacturing plants in the country are increasingly being used for products that are eventually sold abroad.
Stellantis currently has 14 automotive brands, including Jeep, Fiat, Citroen, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Opel, Chrysler, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Ram, Abarth and Vauxhall.
With the new agreement, Tata Motors and Stellantis will use their existing strengths in technology, engineering and manufacturing to develop vehicles in India for customers in several parts of the world