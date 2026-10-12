Hyundai Reveals India-Spec Bayon SUV Revealed Ahead of October 26 Launch

The long-awaited anticipation for Hyundai’s newest SUV has officially drawn to a close. Following months of industry buzz, camouflaged test mule sightings, and multiple teaser campaigns, Hyundai India has formally taken the wraps off the India-spec Bayon. Scheduled for an official market launch on October 26, 2026, bookings have formally opened for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The premium model will slot strategically between the Venue and the Creta in the brand’s domestic lineup, with customer deliveries slated to commence during the height of the festive season.
Engine and Gearbox Options
The Bayon will be powered exclusively by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder MPi petrol engine – the same reliable unit found in the Creta. Buyers can pair this engine with one of two distinct gearbox options.
- Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol
- Power: 115 PS
- Torque: 144 Nm
- Gearbox: Six-speed manual and IVT automatic
The IVT is Hyundai’s name for its continuously variable automatic transmission. The company has not announced diesel, turbo-petrol or CNG options for the Bayon at this stage.
Exterior Design and Dimensions
The Bayon measures around 4.2 metres in length, placing it between the Venue and Creta. Its design features a sculpted bonnet, angular wheel arches and black body cladding.
At the front, slim H-Edge LED daytime running lights sit above the main headlamp units. The bumper gets silver-finished elements, while the side profile features geometric alloy wheels and bridge-type roof rails. At the rear, connected-looking lighting elements, BAYON lettering and a roof spoiler complete the design.
The revealed model also features 17-inch alloy wheels with 215-section tyres, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors. A 360-degree camera system has also been reported. Final feature availability will depend on the variant.
Cabin Gets Two 12.3-Inch Displays
The dashboard follows a horizontal layout with a grey-and-black colour scheme. A curved panel houses two 12.3-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster.
Other visible features include:
- Physical infotainment shortcut buttons and rotary controls
- Vertically arranged central air-conditioning vents
- Wireless phone charging and USB-C ports
- Automatic gear selector and storage spaces
- Front seat ventilation and parking camera controls
A panoramic sunroof is also expected, although the complete variant-wise equipment list will be announced at launch.
Generative AI Assistant and Connected Features
The Bayon introduces Hyundai Motor India’s first generative AI voice assistant. It combines Perplexity’s technology with SoundHound AI’s voice capabilities, allowing conversational requests for travel plans, weather updates, hotel suggestions, restaurants and sports information. The generative AI assistant supports English.
Furthermore, the SUV benefits from the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) architecture powered by NVIDIA-accelerated infotainment computing. This brings along over 70 distinct Bluelink connected car capabilities, including location monitoring, remote vehicle access, and smart wear connectivity via smartphones or smartwatches.
Over-the-air updates will support up to 19 vehicle controllers, subject to availability and Hyundai’s update policies. The vehicle also offers more than 500 embedded voice commands in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu.
Expected Price and Launch Details
The vehicle is engineered around Hyundai’s robust Global K Enhanced Platform, a structure that the manufacturer asserts has been specifically optimized to achieve a top-tier five-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash safety tests.
|Details
|Hyundai Bayon
|India launch
|October 26, 2026
|Expected price
|Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh
|Engine
|1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|Maximum power
|115 PS
|Maximum torque
|144 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual, IVT
|Screen size
|Dual 12.3-inch displays
|Bookings
|Rs 11,000
|Deliveries
|Expected during the festive season
The expected price range is Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. This is an estimate, not an official price announcement. Hyundai will reveal the final prices and variant details at the launch.
The Bayon will enter a competitive part of the Indian SUV market, with its petrol engine, bold exterior design, modern cabin and connected technology. The official launch will reveal its final pricing, variant-wise features and equipment.