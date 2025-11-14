Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol Variants Confirmed! New 1.5 Turbo Engine Launching on 9 December

Tata Motors has finally shared a clear update on the petrol versions of the Harrier and the Safari. This has been something that people have been waiting a long time for. The company has confirmed that both SUVs will get a new 1.5 litres turbo-petrol engine and the prices for these versions will be announced on 9 December.
This new engine is not totally new for the public. Tata first showcased it at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is a four-cylinder direct injection unit, which has been under development for a several years. It is also the same motor that will make its debut on the new Sierra later this month.
The basic numbers of the engine are known already. It makes around 165 to 170 hp and about 280 Nm of torque. These figures put it close to what the diesel versions already have to offer, albeit with a different driving feel. Tata will be providing a six-speed manual gearbox. An automatic option will also be available, however the company has not confirmed if it will be a torque converter or a dual clutch unit.The answer might be better understood when Sierra is unveiled on 25 November because it will be based on the same engine.
Some easy points on the new set-up
- 1.5 litres direct injection turbo petrol
- Around 170 hp and 280 Nm
- Six-speed manual confirmed
- Automatic expected – but type not confirmed yet
- Engine part of Tata’s Hyperion series
There is also another petrol engine on the way for the Sierra, a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre unit, but that is not one Tata will use on the Harrier or the Safari. Only the turbo-petrol will be offered on these two SUVs. Interestingly, Jeep is expected to use this same Tata engine on the Compass and Meridian in the future.
As for prices, these petrol versions should sit slightly below the diesel models. At the moment, the Harrier ranges roughly between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 25.25 lakh, while the Safari sells between Rs 14.66 lakh and Rs 25.96 lakh, ex-showroom. When the petrol options come in, they will help Tata to offer a proper lineup against rivals like the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar, most of which already sell petrol and diesel choices.
In simple words, Tata is filling a missing part of the Harrier and Safari range. With a new petrol engine and two gearboxes likely, buyers will finally get more flexibility. A better picture will come once the Sierra reveals the engine in action, and once Tata reveals everything on 9 December.